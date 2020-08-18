North Pointe Surgery Center had a backlog of more than 500 elective surgeries in early May, a little more than two months into the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Elective surgeries were prohibited in mid-March to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and to make sure hospitals were prepared for a potential surge in virus-related cases.

The center, with locations in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, said in a written statement it has “completely caught up.”

Nearly four months after Pennsylvania began allowing elective medical procedures to resume, hospitals and surgery centers in Lancaster County report good progress on catching up with the accumulated demand.

Dr. Joy Long of Lancaster Orthopedic Group said she didn’t have numbers for the whole practice but she personally had about two dozen patients who had to wait for surgery because of the shutdown.

"I was able to do high priority cases during the shutdown — fractures are an example,” she said in a text message. “I had to wait for low priority such as shoulder replacement, and some of those patients waited until this month for surgery.”

Long said she is pretty much caught up now, but some types of surgery such as ACL tears are down due to lack of sports.

The county’s three hospitals didn’t provide numbers, but in written statements reported progress.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health spokesman John Lines wrote that procedures originally scheduled in the early months of the pandemic could be rescheduled from May through August in a “staged and thoughtful approach to ensure the safety of our patients and providers,” and that “there was minimal to no impact to our overall operations.”

There is no backlog, Lines wrote, but “it is possible that patients or their physicians made personal and collaborative decisions to delay rescheduling their canceled procedures.” The system expects “to continue accommodating any ongoing requests to schedule surgeries,” he said.

Niki Hinckle, vice president of operations of the West Region of WellSpan Health, wrote that some of its surgeons were doing more cases than usual.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“As we have moved through more urgently needed cases, we are now working through our elective cases and newly scheduled cases,” she wrote.

UPMC Lititz spokeswoman Kelly McCall wrote that the system returned to normal surgery levels in May and has “100% of our previous patient volume scheduled with limited or no delays.”

All the providers are having patients tested for COVID-19 prior to procedures.