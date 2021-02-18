Local health care providers say they have not received their weekly allocations of COVID-19 vaccine and will run out by early next week if supplies are not replenished.

“We are projecting that we will run out by end of day Tuesday if we do not receive more by then,” Penn State Hershey Medical Center spokesperson Barbara Schindo said Wednesday.

The hospital was scheduled to receive 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday, but as of this morning they had not been delivered, Schindo said.

Schindo directed questions to the state Department of Health, saying “they control the supply.”

Department of Health deputy spokesperson Maggie Barton directed questions about the delay to the federal government.

“As Pennsylvanians may experience extreme winter weather, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted Pennsylvania that vaccine shipments will be delayed,” she said in an email Wednesday. “Since the vaccine is sent directly from the federal government to providers, they will work to ensure vaccine is delivered safely and efficiently despite winter weather.”

Barton did not respond to questions about how many doses had been delayed or when the delayed doses could be expected by providers.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Lancaster General Hospital, said LGH is also running low on first doses and is expecting to run out by the end of the week.

Ripchinski said that 5,000 Moderna doses designated as “first shots” were expected to be delivered this week but were delayed in Kentucky because of winter weather. LGH is not currently expecting to receive those doses at all, he said.

But Ripchinski said he does not expect Thursday’s predicted snow storm to cause further delays, as vaccine allocation requests are made by health providers on Sundays, with shipments typically received Mondays through Wednesdays.