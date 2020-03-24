The state has amended its list of life-sustaining business to allow firearms dealers to continue operating under specific conditions.

That’ll be welcome news to dealers in the county that had closed in light of Gov. Tom Wolf’s previous list that did not include dealers.

While some dealers had shut down, at least two -- Kinsey’s Outdoors and Lanco Tactical – were already offering or planning to offer curbside pickup.

For now, Lanco Tactical plans to offer curbside pickup starting Wednesday.

Kinsey’s Outdoors in Mount Joy began offering curbside pickup last week.

“We are operating in manner that we think is safe for our customers and staff,” Kelsey Heisey, one of store’s owners, said Tuesday afternoon.

In post on its Facebook page, Trop Gun Shop, of Mount Joy Township, which tried to challenge the state’s shutdown order, it posted:

“WE WON!!!!!! And we WILL BE OPEN as of Wednesday, March 25th at 12 noon.”

Though the state Supreme Court denied its challenge over the weekend, in a dissenting opinion, Justice David Wecht wrote that firearms sales were required to be done in person to comply with existing laws.

“Quite simply, if firearm dealers are not able to conduct any business in-person at their licensed premises, then no transfers of firearms can be completed. This amounts to an absolute and indefinite prohibition upon the acquisition of firearms by the citizens of this Commonwealth—a result in clear tension with the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and … the Pennsylvania Constitution,” he wrote.