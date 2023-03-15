A grassroots organization is hosting a free town hall event Saturday that will look at where Lancaster County is achieving diversity, equity, and inclusion, and where it is falling short.

The Lancaster Justice Seekers Collective will present “Together We Can: A Townhall on Targeting Hidden Injustice” from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, 750 E. King St., Lancaster city. Online registration is available at www.LancasterJusticeSeekers.org. About 100 people were registered for the event as of Tuesday, according to event organizers.

Organizers said the event will provide an opportunity for people of all races, backgrounds and experiences to engage in a community conversation about social justice.

“This event was put together to organize the community, to hear what the community has to say about social justice, to create an opportunity for collaboration and find a way to engage young adults of color to eventually become the leaders in this grassroots movement,” said Jeff Hawkes, a spokesperson for the collective, which was founded in the summer of 2021.

Hawkes said the group hopes the life experiences and expertise of the collective’s older members and supporters will serve as a springboard to the younger generation to move the mission forward.

Former School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said she joined the collective because she believes that events such as the protests in 2020 against police brutality and racism sparked by the murder of George Floyd received a lot of support from all levels of society.

“But all that started to wane since then,” Rau said. “We can’t let those injustices get away.”

The town hall will include small group discussions to promote connections and gather ideas on how to address inequities such as those documented in the Lancaster County Racial Equity Profile that was released in January. The report documents examples of racial differences in a wide variety of community measures including unemployment, poverty, home ownership, life expectancy, health insurance coverage, COVD-19 vaccination rates, vehicle ownership, law enforcement stops, educational attainment, school discipline and bail amounts.

“At some point we have to sit at the table and have hard discussions. We are specifically looking at teaching and engaging young adults so they can become leaders, bring others to work alongside and continue to lead the charge,” Rau said.

Sobeida Rosa is a 24-year-old Lancaster residents who is the founder of Lancaster Changemakers Collective and joined the Justice Seekers as a committee member.

“There is never a space or time when the more seasoned generation asks for our help. Often young people are dismissed, but this group understands that we are the generation that is coming up and I respect and admire that because every voice matters. They want us to be a part of the solution for the problems we are going to be dealing with in our community,” Rosa said.

Local artist Sir Dominique Jordan will serve as emcee of the town hall, which will feature brief remarks on the Lancaster County Racial Equity Profile by Alisa Jones, CEO of Union Community Care and a steering committee member of the report. The event will also include remarks on the work of the NAACP Lancaster Chapter and the Joining Forces initiative to reduce overdose deaths.

The Lancaster Justice Seekers Collective is managed by a steering committee and endorsed by local leaders and organizations including Assets Lancaster, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster, Lancaster County Community Foundation, Spanish American Civic Association, and United Way of Lancaster.

