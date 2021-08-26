By the time President Joe Biden spoke Thursday evening to address the deadly explosions and gunfire in Afghanistan that killed at least 13 U.S. service members at the Kabul airport, government officials in Lancaster County and across the state had already weighed in.

Some issued news releases while others took to social media to decry the attack, a suicide bombing that was followed by gunfire.

The attack by Islamic State militants reportedly killed more than 100 people — many of them Afghans — at the airport, where a U.S.-led evacuation of American citizens and vulnerable Afghans was underway.

In addition to the U.S. service members killed, more than a dozen American troops were injured.

Biden vowed Thursday to “hunt down” those responsible for the attack, though he remained steadfast in his commitment to withdraw from the region by the end of the month.

Here’s what some local government officials had to say:

U.S. Sen Pat Toomey (R)

Toomey posted on Twitter to express his sadness and anger over the attack before calling on the Biden administration to extend the evacuation deadline.

“The heinous terror attack on the airport in Kabul is as heartbreaking as it is infuriating. My prayers are with our troops, our fellow citizens, and innocent Afghans on the ground,” he said. “This must be a wakeup call for the administration to lift its arbitrary deadline and take every step necessary to ensure we leave no American or deserving Afghan behind.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (D)

Casey issued a news release prior to Biden’s speech, condemning terrorism while lauding the service members on the ground in Afghanistan.

“This is a devastating attack on Afghans and Americans trying to flee for their lives and the U.S. forces working day and night to evacuate as many people as possible,” Casey said. “As more information comes in about this terrorist attack, the safety of our troops and the Americans still in Afghanistan must remain our top priority.

“American troops are carrying out their mission despite numerous threats and challenges and we owe it to them to do everything we can to bring them home safely.”

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R)

Before Biden spoke, Smucker called for the president to adjust his plans for withdrawal from Afghanistan in posts to both Facebook and Twitter.

“As we learn the details of the service members killed and injured by a suicide bomber in Kabul, the American people deserve to hear from President Biden on how he will adjust his withdrawal plans to protect the Americans and allies still in Afghanistan,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R)

Perry also took to Twitter after the attack.

“As our Nation mourns the heartbreaking news of US Service Members Killed in Action, we lift up our prayers for them and our fellow Americans receiving this devastating news,” he said.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D)

In a news release, Fetterman shared his condolences for the lives lost in the attack while remaining supportive of Biden’s decision to end the war in Afghanistan.

“I grieve with our entire nation over the senseless and tragic deaths of our heroic service members killed in a cowardly act of terrorism in Kabul. … Today’s tragic events and senseless deaths underscore how critical it is for us to end this 20-year war and finally end American bloodshed in Afghanistan,” he said.

State Sen. Scott Martin (R)

Martin, in a post to Twitter, called the attack “beyond sickening.”

“With our country having lost so many servicemen and women fighting for their mission in Afghanistan and now with so many Americans and allies stranded in this chaos, it’s imperative that we immediately take back Bagram and extract our citizens and allies by all means necessary,” he said.

