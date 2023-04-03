Rosa Eshelman, who died March 13 at age 94, by all accounts led a life filled with grace and joy, style and humor and the endless warmth of a large family and network of friends.

And golf. Massive amounts of high-level golf. That was the (relatively) serious part.

“What always amazed me about her,’’ Rich Gibson, the head professional at Lancaster Country Club, said Thursday, “was her endless desire to try to get better.’’

Eshelman was an elite-level amateur during a five-decade career that included winning a National Senior Women's Golf Association amateur title in her first year of eligibility, during a time when the United States Golf Association wasn’t conducting championships for older women.

She won the Pennsylvania Golf Association Senior, the Women’s Central Penn Golf Association amateur title, seven Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association amateurs, and numerous local, state and regional better-ball and mixed-team titles with a variety of partners, often Mary Ellen Smallwood.

Eshelman won the women’s club championship at Lancaster Country Club, her home course for her entire adult life, 18 times. She was inducted into the Lancaster County Golf Association Hall of Fame — alongside Manheim Township grad and 2003 U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk — in 2007.

She was also a mentor to young golfers. The thing with mentors is sometimes they don’t even know they’re doing it.

Suzette Wenger, a photographer for LNP | LancasterOnline and five-time Ladies’ City-County Amateur champ, said seeing golfers like Eshelman through her camera lens, early in her journalism career, motivated her to become a serious player.

“She was dominating, so you were often taking her picture,” Wenger said. “I played team sports in school, didn’t play much golf, so I didn’t really know (serious amateur events) really existed.

“I thought, ‘This is awesome.’ It made me want to start practicing, to try to get better.’’

Eshelman was fully aware of being Martha Barry’s mentor.

When Barry was a talented player in her early 20s, Eshelman was a generation ahead — and winning everything.

“She spent countless hours and rounds of golf with me, teaching me things,” Barry said. “She was exceptionally generous with me. And she was also a fierce competitor. She was a woman with some gamesmanship.”

During a playoff for one City-County Amateur between Eshelman and Barry, Eshelman, unthinkably, topped her tee shot, and sent it dribbling a few yards forward.

“Not very far,” she said quietly, for Barry’s benefit, “but very, very straight.”

Chasing the perfect game

There was a way one conducted oneself, and Eshelman was almost as passionate about that as the competition.

“She was a stickler for good manners,” said Dick Minnich, who managed Lancaster Country Club for 28 years. “She wanted those in her company to conduct themselves in a way that showed respect. She was a tough cookie, and I’ve found over the years she was usually spot-on right about everything.”

And yet Eshelman was by all accounts one of the rare people about whom it was often said, “She could be difficult, but you loved her anyway.”

The game she loved best was all gray area. Until near the end, she never stopped trying to figure it out. She was known to go to Florida for a lesson.

“She had the ability to put the club on the ball squarely,” said Gibson, who also taught her over the years. “She’d say, ‘A little on the toe. … A little on the heel. … She wanted it to be perfect.”

Nobody gets there, of course. It’s the journey-versus-destination thing, as people eventually figure out.

Barry recalls playing a round with Eshelman — who served as an assistant coach of the Franklin & Marshall College women’s golf team in her 80s and also became an accomplished bridge player after learning the game at age 85 — at Lancaster Country Club. They encountered a woman, once a good player, whom Eshelman knew from tournament play. The women was barely ambulatory enough to play, but kept pushing.

“If I ever get to a point where I can't play well, why would I?” Barry said she asked Eshelman. “Why would I put myself through that?”

Eshelman didn’t want to hear it.

“She let me have it,’’ Barry said. “She talked about the honor of the game of golf, and about the privilege to be able to be on a course this, and the importance of fellowship with players who appreciated the sport. On and on. And I still hear her.’’

A memorial service for Eshelman will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Lancaster Country Club. Additionally, the country club will introduce a women’s tournament — the Rosa Eshelman Cup — this year. It is to be played June 28.