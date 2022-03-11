A Lancaster County farmer has found a way to support refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

With a passion for communing with others around the table while enjoying nutritious food, Nate Thomas, owner of Breakaway Farms & Butchery in Mount Joy Township, is producing two new flavors of sausages – one ‘blue’ and one ‘yellow’ – made with ingredients that mimic the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“Ours is a small-scale craft operation, but I started thinking about the situation in Ukraine and how we could start the dialogue for people to consider how they can affect change. I tried to think of practical ideas, and this is what came out,” said Thomas.

Thomas and his team will be producing approximately 100 pounds each of Savory Blueberry and Ukrainian Plov sausages every week.

The "blue" Savory Blueberry sausage is flavored with toasted fennel seeds, ginger, and sage. It's sweetened with maple syrup and can be served as a breakfast or dinner sausage.

The "yellow" Ukrainian Plov is a pork sausage made with yellow rice and carrots flavored with cumin, coriander, garlic, chili powder, paprika and turmeric.

The sausages will be available for purchase for $15 per pound, with two yellow and two blue sausages per package, at Lancaster Central Market in downtown Lancaster, Easton Farmers’ Market in Northampton County, Emmaus Farmers’ Market in Lehigh County, and Breakaway Farms & Butchery. All proceeds will go to Ukraine relief efforts.

Thomas said he is in the process of identifying the organizations that have direct influence on the refugees and that are helping refugees coming out of Ukraine.

“We are donating materials and labor and will continue to do this as long as there is a need. My goal is for people to reflect about the situation in Ukraine and support this effort to help the refugees. We all can do something to help,” Thomas said.

How to buy Breakaway Farms & Butchery’s Savory Blueberry and Ukrainian Plov sausages can be purchased for $15 per pound at the following locations. All proceeds will go to Ukraine relief efforts. Breakaway Farms & Butchery

2446 Valleyview Road, Mount Joy Township

(Online only at https://app.barn2door.com/e/3DRE5/all/d27gy)

Pick up online orders Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lancaster Central Market

23 N. Market St., Lancaster city

Open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easton Farmers' Market

325 Northampton St., Easton

Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon Emmaus Farmers' Market

Triangle Park, 2 S. Fourth St., Emmaus

Open second and fourth Sunday from 6 a.m. to noon