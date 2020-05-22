Local officials, health experts react to Lancaster County moving to yellow phase

Gov. Tom Wolf is set to move Lancaster County into the yellow phase of his reopening plan, along with all other counties.

The move will happen June 5. Local elected officials, business representatives and health experts reacted to the news.

Here's what they have to say.

Commissioner Josh Parsons

“Obviously I think that we should be in yellow right now. Two more weeks is going to mean more businesses close and more jobs lost. Everyone recognizes right now that there are jobs that could return safely now. In my view we are moving toward a new great depression. … To me it’s frustrating.”

Commissioner Ray D'Agostino

"(The June 5 date) is extremely disappointing. There are three things I would say. First, this isn't about metrics anymore, it's predetermined that were going to open at a certain date and time. And some counties are moving to green, there's no metrics or data behind that that we know of. So frankly, it's disheartening when you look at it that way."

"The governor has pronounced a death sentence on business who can open and follow CDC guidelines for fear of their government. Third is, people in Lancaster know this, the virus is still here and they need to follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines, and they've been doing that … We certainly want them to continue that. This is an unfortunate situation that the Governor hasn't recognized the hard work and sacrifices of people in Lancaster County. But were still moving forward with our recovery plan and helping business protect lives and livelihoods."

Commissioner Craig Lehman

“Obviously I am pleased the Governor has heard the plan that Lancaster is ready to reopen. I was hoping that Lancaster would be on the list to reopen by May 29. I am (disappointed with June 5). I firmly believe Lancaster County is ready to legally open by May 22, and I was hoping that today the Governor would have Lancaster County on the list to reopen by May 29."

Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni

“I think (moving to yellow) make sense. I think the number of cases is begin to decline. The risk to the average Lancastrians has substantially declined and the benefit of opening business on June 5 I think is important for the economic well being of Lancastrians.”

WellSpan Health Dr. David Gasperack

Speaking for WellSpan Health via email Dr. David Gasperack said:

"(Everyone) has done a great job in coming together to help slow the spread of this disease. At whatever point in time our communities begin resuming new day-to-day routines, we will urge vigilance in protecting one another. It’s important we all continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask or cloth face covering when out in public, wash our hands thoroughly and routinely clean and disinfect surfaces.”

He also encouraged people to take care of themselves – including mental and emotional as well as physical health -- and said it’s normal to feel anxious during stressful times. The system has COVID-19 information and mental health tips at wellspan.org/coronavirus, he said.

Lancaster Chamber president and CEO Tom Baldrige

“This is tremendous news. Not only does it provide some hope and progress in our ability to deal with this virus, but as importantly it demonstrates that this county is ready for it, and equipped to handle the future management and direction of the virus in Lancaster County,” said Tom Baldrige, president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber.