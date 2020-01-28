County Republicans and Democrats will meet this week to choose who they’ll endorse for the 2020 election cycle.
In November, each of the state House seats, one Senate seat and the U.S. House seat representing Lancaster County are up for reelection.
There will likely be few surprises at the endorsement conventions, where committee members will meet to select their preferred candidates.
The Republican Committee of Lancaster County meets Tuesday. The Lancaster County Democratic Committee meets Wednesday.
The entire Lancaster County delegation is running for reelection, and both parties are expected to support incumbents.
With current officeholders expected to receive support, the excitement of the conventions comes down to a few races with intraparty primary challengers, although their fate has mostly been decided. Straw polls, which are informal and secret votes to determine which candidate has the most support within its local committee, have indicated this month committee members largely support incumbents.
Races to follow include:
— Glenn Yoder, a Republican and former president of the Eastern Lancaster County school board, challenged Rep. David Zimmerman, R-East Earl. Yoder said a state ethics board fining Zimmerman $14,000 was part of his motivation to run. Yoder received only four of the Elanco GOP’s votes in its straw poll last week, while Zimmerman received 31 votes in support in the Eastern Lancaster County, Ephrata and Pequea Valley area GOP committees. Yoder told LNP | LancasterOnline last week he had not decided whether he will run if he does not receive the party’s endorsement.
— Daulton Lease, a Democrat and a member of local activist organizations, is running for the seat Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster city, has held for more than 20 years. Lease is the first Democrat to challenge Sturla since he won the seat in 1990.
— Brad Witmer, a Republican and truck driver from Landisville, will run for a second time for the 41st House District seat held by Rep. Brett Miller, R-East Hempfield. Witmer won’t receive the endorsement after Miller got a unanimous vote of support for him at the straw poll last week, but said he will still run without the party’s endorsement.
Several members will run unopposed, including Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom, and Rep. Keith Greiner, R-Upper Leacock.