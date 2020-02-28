There’s no way a robot has what people have. Cows need personal touch. The technology is too complicated.

At least, that’s what Lewis and Amy Horning thought at first.

The Hornings purchased a robotic milking machine 10 years ago, despite these common concerns dairy farmers have about modernizing their operations.

Although automation can go too far, the Hornings said the milking machine has improved their quality of life and allowed them to diversify their revenue streams to keep their Ephrata farm up and running in today’s struggling dairy market.

The Hornings purchased the Lely Astronaut milking machine, which now operates 24 hours a day. It configures its teat cups to each individual cow’s udders and calculates how many pounds of milk are available. It also sprays the cows clean with an iodine-based formula once they’re done. The cows walk themselves into the machine when they want to get pellets, which the machine also calculates.

This is a huge change for their dairy farm with 60 cows and 80 acres. But it’s still an entirely family-run operation, and robotics have helped keep it that way. The Hornings don’t need to hire any extra labor to run their farm because of the milking machine.

The dairy industry has struggled immensely in the last few years. In 2014, the Hornings had their best year ever. But in the years since, their farm ended up on the chopping block from its parent milk company at Dean Foods, and they’ve had the worst years they’ve ever had.

“There’s a saying for it, ‘You have to milk through the good times and the bad,’ ” Lewis Horning said.

Right now, the Hornings sell their milk to the Mount Joy Farmer’s Coop, which means milk from their farm could end up in Reading or Philadelphia or in their former milk company Swiss Farms.

Lewis Horning drives a school bus for Hinkletown Mennonite School, and Amy Horning works at Ephrata National Bank. This is one of the ways they’ve had to diversify to keep their farm up and running, plus other measures like selling heifers or calves, which isn’t as profitable as it once was either.

If they were stuck milking their cows all the time, they would never have been able to do this. “We have to play the game if we want to survive,” Lewis Horning said.

Outside the box

The Horning family was one of the first farms in Lancaster County to get a robotic milking machine. Other farmers have come to look at the machine over the years to decide whether they should buy one as well.

The family started to look into robotics after Amy Horning’s father, Homer Eberly, told them to think outside the box.

“You oughta look into robotic milking,” Eberly mentioned to the Hornings about 10 years ago. So they did. Other Lancaster County farmers use robotics to modernize their milking operations, like Jeff Balmer at Stoney Path Farms.

Although the robotics machine helps the Hornings use their time differently than milking all of the time, today’s market and low milk prices keep them questioning whether their efforts to modernize will be worth it.

Pennsylvania is trying to ensure the longevity of its dairy farmers through a new board called the Dairy Future Commission. It has one Lancaster County farmer — Lisa Graybeal, the former chairperson of the Lancaster County Agriculture Council who works on her family dairy farm in Peach Bottom. She was appointed by Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom.

Graybeal’s farm doesn’t use robotics, but uses other modern technology like GPS systems in their tractors.

Robotics could be a way to bring younger generations back to farming, Graybeal said. If farms don’t modernize, they’re going to be left behind, she added.

“It would be like me talking on the rotary telephone right now,” Graybeal said in a phone interview in early September. “You have to keep up to date.”

This story ran as part of LNP | LancasterOnline's Ag Week special section on Oct. 5, 2019.