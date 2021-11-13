Scrawled in bold letters across a piece of posterboard, the message was clear: “Climate is going code red.”

It was just one among numerous, similar warnings written on signs held up by a group of climate activists who, earlier this year, set out to be a weekly presence in Lancaster’s Penn Square, hoping to catch the attention of passersby heading to the nearby Central Market.

“It’s not a protest,” insisted group leader Claudia Kirk. “When people see the signs, they automatically call it a protest.”

Instead, Kirk views the activism as an educational endeavor — a means through which she can encourage Lancaster County residents to pay attention to the potential threats of climate change.

She’s branded the local events under the name Lancaster Climate Vigil.

“Someone who holds a vigil is someone who stays awake,” Kirk said. “And we feel like we are trying to stay awake to what is going on with the climate because a lot of people don’t have it in the front of their mind.”

The local vigils, Kirk said, were inspired by a documentary series chronicling the work of Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen who has become a global presence in climate advocacy, meeting with scientists and calling on world leaders to take action.

Kirk said she started in early spring, sometimes standing alone with a sign outside of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s South Duke Street office, where she hoped to engage with the congressman about the issue.

But she soon moved to Penn Square where there was more foot traffic. There, on Tuesdays during the warmer months, she shared her concerns with a larger audience.

“A certain number of people are aware of it (climate change), but they don’t necessarily take it that seriously,” she said. “I want to kind of reframe that for people.”

Soon, others — friends, strangers and fellow activists — joined her cause, becoming a group of just under a dozen county residents who take turns hosting and attending the vigils.

Along with Kirk, a couple of those group members — Sarah Brabson and Sandy Giger — met at a Strasburg coffee shop earlier this month to talk about their efforts.

The goal, they said, is to pique the interest of people they meet and give them a jumping off point to do their own research.

According to Brabson, they’ve had success.

“There was this one young woman who came up and she put her hand on her heart and she just said, ‘I’m so glad you’re doing this,’” she said.

Similarly, Giger remembered supportive motorists passing by honking their horns and holding their thumbs up.

She also remembered the occasional difficulties of encountering climate change skeptics and naysayers. The women admitted that those interactions were often uncomfortable but not wholly discouraging.

“This is the climate, and this is our earth. So that kind of incident would never stop me because the problem we face in the future is so daunting,” Giger said.

Earlier this year, officials at the state Department of Environmental Protection published a new Climate Impacts Assessment that notes the state is already experiencing the effects of climate change.

“From severe heat waves to significant flooding, climate change influences weather events that have economic, health, and other impacts across the commonwealth,” it reads, before warning that “Pennsylvania is expected to get warmer and wetter” in the years to come.

An earlier Lancaster city Climate Action Plan offered many of the same warnings.

“Lancaster city ranked 14th in the nation among the top 50 cities with the biggest increases in heavy downpours from 2005-2014, and seven of the 10 hottest days on record since 1914 in Lancaster have occurred in the last 20 years,” it reads.

Influencing policymakers

With weather extremes like those in mind, Kirk said she set out to influence local officials to address human causes of climate change, such as emissions from power plants that burn fossil fuels and exhaust from vehicle tail pipes.

Last month, the activists submitted a petition to Rep. Smucker signed by more than 190 county residents, mostly by people who interacted with group members during their vigils.

“We are a concerned group of citizens who are asking that you take climate change seriously, and that you advocate for any legislation to address it, including promotion of renewable energy, decrease of harmful fuel emissions and protection of our oceans,” the petition reads.

On Wednesday afternoon, a spokesman for Smucker acknowledged that the congressman had received the petition and said he “greatly appreciates constituents sharing their concerns and opinions, which help to inform his decision-making when Congress considers legislation.”

Smucker, a Republican, so far hasn’t made climate change a significant priority and has indicated that he’s not convinced by the scientists who study it. While running for reelection in 2018, Smucker briefly shared his views on climate change during a recorded debate, saying: “I do think the science is clear that the climate is changing. Where I think there is some disagreement is how much human activity has led to that.”

But there is no debate over the cause of climate change. Scientists have linked the burning of fossil fuels and release of long-trapped methane gases directly to the observed changes in average temperatures, rising sea levels and ocean acidification. According to NASA, without these human causes, “(n)atural drivers … would push our planet toward a cooling period.”

Still, Smucker’s views probably come closest to the views of his constituents. An August poll conducted by the Franklin & Marshall College Center for Opinion Research showed that people living in southcentral Pennsylvania are measurably less concerned about climate change. Nearly half of the respondents in the rest of the state said they believe Pennsylvania should do more to address climate change, but in the region that includes Smucker’s district, just 27% shared that view.

Changing guard

It’s those attitudes, Kirk said, that show the importance of her group’s efforts, which continued Friday in downtown Lancaster just as the United Nations-sponsored climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, was drawing to a close.

There, representatives from 200 nations, including the United States, tried to map out an international strategy for cutting human-driven carbon emissions. Despite some nations’ pledges to limit emissions and the consumption of fossil fuels, disagreements about how to achieve those cuts were big enough that observers were declaring that the final agreements would fall well short of the summit’s overarching goal of limiting future warming.

Back in Lancaster, about a half dozen members of Lancaster Climate Vigil gathered near the Lancaster Central Market holding signs with messages like “grandmother for climate mercy” and “people vs. fossil fuel.”

Kathy Schreiber, an environmental geographer and professor at Millersville University, celebrated the Lancaster Climate Vigil group.

“I think it’s critical,” Schreiber said, noting that local activists are setting an example for others to follow.

The group is looking to take its message to the Millersville campus, where Kirk and Schreiber are organizing an event for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, weather dependent.

Members of the university’s faculty, staff and students have been invited to participate, Schreiber said, hoping the event will reach many students.

“It’s been my experience that although there are some students that are aware of the dimensions of the climate crisis there are many that are not,” she said.

It’s an important event, according to Brabson, Giger and Kirk, who are in their 60s and 70s. Much of the vigil group is in the same age range, Kirk said.

Reaching university-aged students could inspire the next generation of activists, who will ultimately have to live with the consequences of climate change, she said.

“That’s where my heart is,” Kirk said.

According to Kirk, the outdoor vigils at Penn Square are likely to be on hiatus during the winter months, but they are expected to return next spring. Kirk encouraged those interested in the group’s work to contact her at claudiakirk11@gmail.com.