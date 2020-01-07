Two local activist groups will hold a protest against the increasing tensions between the United States and Iran, following America's killing of Iran's beloved top general, who led an elite military and intelligence unit that the Trump administration labeled as a terrorist organization.

Lancaster Stands Up and the Peace Action Network will host a rally in Penn Square from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to show they “unequivocally oppose a war with Iran,” according to the event’s Facebook page.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran boiled over last week, after President Donald Trump authorized a drone strike on Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, which the U.S. said was necessary because Soleimani was an “imminent” threat to Americans. Since his death, the Iranian foreign minister said the U.S. “will pay,” and that the attack was an act of “both terrorism and war,” NPR reported.

According to the event page, 98 people have listed themselves as attending and another 512 are “interested” in attending.

“We must stand together as a community, loving our neighbors as ourselves, and say no to endless war,” the event page says, mentioning Lancaster County’s Mennonite communities that oppose war.

A national coalition of groups like the National Iranian-American Council and liberal organizing group MoveOn will host rallies across the country on Thursday at 5 p.m.