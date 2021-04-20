This is a developing news story and will be updated as additional information is gathered.

A small group of demonstrators gathered at Chestnut and North Prince streets in Lancaster city late Tuesday night, after a Minneapolis jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd.

“Guilty AF,” read the sign held by Jess Mohring, 33.

“I think (the verdict) means justice for all Americans, hopefully,” said Mohring, of Lancaster, who took part in social justice protests last year after Floyd’s death.

Mohring said they were “hyped” about the verdict when they learned about it at work, and took to the streets shortly after to express their excitement.

Blake Ressler, 25, of Lancaster, said he and Mohring had planned to demonstrate regardless of Chauvin's verdict, and they were both relieved when the result was guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“I would hope that it means we’re finally holding police accountable for the actions that they take, and hopefully taking steps to remove the systemic racism that has, up until now, been part of the system,” Ressler said. “This is one of the first steps to eradicating that.”

Leaders in Lancaster County expressed relief on Tuesday afternoon following the verdict, but said that key reforms are still needed in policing.

Lancaster city Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El said he wasn’t preparing himself for a guilty verdict, noting past wrongful death claims that had similar or even stronger evidence but which ended in acquittals for accused police officers.

“I was truly astounded,” he said. “I am glad in this moment that this was the outcome – not that I am thirsty for punishment of this (former) police officer. But if this plays a small part in letting Black Americans know that their lives matter, that their lives are worth something, that’s huge.”

Wade-El said he had already been hearing from people whose reactions ranged from sighs of relief, to sobs, to cheers.

He also said that he hopes the verdict represents a change for the nation of not being defined as having an untouchable police force.

For Xavier Garcia-Molina, a Lancaster city councilmember, Tuesday’s verdict was the right one -- “But it wasn’t justice,” he said.

Garcia-Molina, who has worked closely with protesters in Lancaster since summer 2020, defined justice as a world where Floyd would still be alive, and Black communities would not be “terrorized” by police, he said.

He was skeptical that the jury would come to a guilty verdict.

“I’m genuinely surprised, given our history that this wasn’t the way it statistically would’ve gone down,” he said. “During the summer [2020], I would’ve been surprised by a guilty verdict. We’ve all grown a lot and the level of intolerance for ignorance and for racism is growing so where we are a year ago is not where we are today.”

For now, it’s a short period of relief for all of the millions of people who organized and protested over the last year, Garcia-Molina said.

“It’s a moment of respite for all those who have tirelessly worked for a vision we want for our country, and I’m really eager to see what’s to come,” he added.

Blanding Watson, president of NAACP Lancaster, called the verdict “a watershed moment in American history,” but also said that there’s still work to be done to ensure equal protections and rights are respected for all, regardless of race.

“We pause only for this short moment of justice,” Watson said, “but we still need to be vigilant and work on many issues in the criminal justice system around the country and in Lancaster.”

Kevin Ressler, United Way of Lancaster County president and CEO, said the community can feel some relief over the verdict, but that the mood Tuesday was not necessarily celebratory.

Floyd, Ressler noted, will never come back.

“For our society to be in a healthy place, we need to not have to celebrate in moments where life can never be restored, no matter the outcome of the court case,” he said.

The fact that Chauvin’s former police chief, Medaria Arradondo, took the stand against him was “encouraging,” Ressler said.

“In order for us to see real, substantive change, law enforcement has to be willing to root out clear issues of impropriety in their ranks,” he said.

Members of SafeHouse Lancaster, a racial justice education and advocacy organization geared toward helping local Black and brown young people lead their own advocacy initiatives, were together as the verdict was being read by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill on Tuesday afternoon.

The group wasn’t celebrating as the verdict came in, said Isaac Etter, the co-executive director of the organization.

“It wasn’t celebration, it was just stillness,” Etter said. “It felt better than ‘not guilty,’ but not quite great.”

“You want to feel relief, but it doesn’t take back what happened,” he added.

SafeHouse Lancaster was created in the days following Floyd’s murder, as protesters needed to find a space to recharge and refuel. Nearly one year later, the organization still is working to help the Lancaster community become more equitable.

Tuesday’s verdict is a “step in the right direction,” Etter said.

“It’s not quite justice, but it feels closer to it than we were before,” he added.

As of early Tuesday evening, Etter said he was not aware of any gatherings in Lancaster city about the verdict, but said it would be likely people may gather to honor Floyd in the next day or so.

Tuesday’s verdict was about accountability, “but it is not justice,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey said in a statement posted to social media.

“While Derek Chauvin will be held accountable for the murder of George Floyd, it’s not enough,” Casey said. “Countless others have died at hands of police because of a broken system that must be reformed.”

“True justice will come when Congress passes the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and other measures to begin to right the wrongs created by systemic racism and injustice.”

Sen. Pat Toomey expressed sympathy for Floyd’s family, saying in a statement that he hoped the verdict would bring them “a degree of solace”

The verdict provided a measure of justice for Floyd and his loved ones, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement posted to social media, “but true justice won’t come until we do the hard work of changing policing and ending centuries of discriminatory and traumatic policymaking.”

Wolf thanked community leaders and advocates “who stood up for George Floyd and refused to be silenced.”

“I’m listening,” Wolf said. “Let’s get to work.”

In a joint statement released prior to the verdict being read, Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace and Interim Chief of Police John Bey said they have been “very intentional in continuing to align our Police Bureau with best practices of 21st century policing” over the past year since Floyd was killed.

“This shift along with steps taken over the past three years includes revising the Use of Force policy, the implementation of body cameras, the creation of the Community & Police Working Group, hiring two police social workers and updated training across all levels of the police bureau represent key changes, and we know there’s more to be done,” Sorace and Bey said.

Pennsylvania Stands Up issued a statement calling the verdict “an indictment of the entire system of violent policing that routinely murders Black and brown people.”

“Again and again and again, we see our people brutally murdered by police and by white supremacy,” said Ashleigh Strange, lead organizer at Lehigh Valley Stands Up. “Today’s verdict, however, speaks to the possibility of change. Now is the time to join together to reimagine public safety and build a society where Black people, and all people, are free to live and thrive.”

Strange called for funding to be redirected from policing towards jobs, schools and housing; for the repeal of Act 111 at the state level and for Congress to pass the BREATHE Act.

Strange cited the deaths of Ricardo Munoz in Lancaster, Christian Hall in the Poconos, Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia and Stephen Hughes in Berks County as cases where officers should be held accountable, and she called for state Attorney General Josh Shapiro to take over the Hall and Hughes investigations.

Shapiro said the conviction is “one step of accountability on a long road toward justice.”

“The failures of our system haunt our country’s history, from Dred Scott to Rodney King to Trayvon Martin, but we can write a new chapter,” Shapiro said.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said she hopes “the community as a whole can find solace in the verdict and that the impact of Mr. Floyd’s death will be felt for a very long time.”

The National Fraternal Order of Police, the largest law enforcement labor organization in the nation, issued a statement urging citizens to “respect the rule of law and remain peaceful tonight and in the days to come.”

“The men and women serving their communities – law enforcement officers from numerous agencies as well as the National Guard – are there to protect you and defend your rights as Americans,” FOP President Patrick Yoes said. “We urge you to regard them as guardians of the peace and we urge members of all of our communities to be safe and to make good decisions when making their voices heard.”

Asked if he was expecting any celebrations in reaction to the verdict, Wade-El said he was expecting a fair amount of quiet. “I hope people take a moment to breathe and be loved and have a moment because the work continues on,” he said.

Americans have a constitutional right to protest peacefully without police interference, Sorace and Bey said prior to the verdict being read, but “if there is a threat to public safety, our department will respond.”

Chauvin, whose bail was revoked after he was found guilty on all three charges, will be sentenced in eight weeks. The second-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, the third-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years and the manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.