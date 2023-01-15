LNP's Brad Bumsted, dean of the Harrisburg press corps, retires after legendary 48-year career

A Friday evening in late August 2014. Labor Day weekend.

Only two reporters are still at work in the Capitol newsroom, and they’re the two feared most by corrupt politicians: Brad Bumsted of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Angela Couloumbis of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

They are friends and fierce competitors. They both have been trying to break the same big story. And they’re circling each other like sharks in a tank.

Bumsted strolls past Couloumbis’ desk on his way out.

And she knows: He has it.

“I really will never forget that feeling of dread in the pit of my stomach as he passed my office to wish me a good holiday weekend,” Couloumbis remembered.

Later that night, Bumsted was the first journalist to report that top staffers in the state Attorney General’s Office had shared sexually explicit images with each other, a scandal that later became known as “Porngate” and brought down two state Supreme Court justices.

Couloumbis, in retelling the story, jokingly described Bumsted’s visit as both a victory lap and a “mercy greeting.”

It’s vintage Bumsted: Relentless yet conscientious in pursuit of news (he once continued writing a story as chunks of a faltering newsroom ceiling cascaded to the floor around him), competitive yet generous with his fellow journalists, respectful and fair to those stung by his reporting. He has been the Columbo of the Capitol press corps, getting the story and getting it right.

Those values guided Bumsted over nearly five decades and thousands of bylines in news outlets from Florida to Washington, D.C., to Harrisburg to, finally, Lancaster.

Bumsted, 72, retired from LNP Media Group at the beginning of the year after leading The Caucus as bureau chief since its founding in January 2017.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Bumsted said of his tenure with the award-winning investigative newspaper. “The time we were afforded to work on stories, the resources we had at our disposal and, most of all, the team we had — the interaction was extremely creative for an atmosphere to dig deep into stories.

“I did a lot of good stories before this. I did the best work of my life for The Caucus,” said Bumsted, who lives in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, with his wife, Gail.

His reporting rattled the Pennsylvania political establishment, landed lawmakers in prison and prompted public scrutiny of how state government spent hundreds of millions of dollars — at least — in taxpayer money over the years.

Robert M. Krasne, chairman and publisher of LNP Media Group, said Bumsted’s lengthy career covering corruption in Harrisburg made him the perfect leader for The Caucus.

“We — and our readers — were fortunate that Brad shared our vision and executed on it brilliantly. Brad also helped our reporters sharpen their craft,” Krasne said. “The commonwealth of Pennsylvania is a better place because of Brad’s journalism.”

Bumsted and The Caucus — often in collaboration with Couloumbis, who is now with Spotlight PA — won numerous awards for their investigative reporting, including the prestigious Investigative Reporters & Editors national Freedom of Information Award in 2022.

His team of reporters routinely claimed statewide press awards as The Caucus became the most-honored weekly newspaper in its circulation category in its first three years of operation — 2017, 2018 and 2019. (The newspaper has paused publication as it seeks to hire staff.)

Bumsted’s work for The Caucus is a capstone on a remarkable career.

An angry governor once summoned Bumsted to his office for a stern dressing-down. A small-town mayor and police chief irate over his critical news coverage hanged him in effigy. A secret grand jury subpoenaed him to find out what he knew.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Bumsted landed his first full-time reporting gig by infuriating the top editor of a newspaper in Chambersburg, Franklin County, in 1974.

Bumsted graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1973 having never set foot in a journalism class. He studied history and thought he’d become a teacher until he started reading his local paper and decided he could do better than some of the reporting he saw.

He would later say his lack of formal education in newspapering initially gave him a slight inferiority complex.

But it also made him hungry.

The York County native landed a part-time job covering sports for the Public Opinion. He couldn’t type and didn’t know how to write news. He learned by reading the papers.

Bumsted wanted more than a part-time sports gig, though, so he called the publisher.

“I was so hungry that I offered to come in and sweep the floors and clean the toilets — just to be around the newsroom and learn about reporting,” Bumsted remembered.

The paper’s editor didn’t take kindly to the 23-year-old upstart going over his head. He phoned Bumsted and chewed him out in a lengthy, profanity-laden rant.

The aspiring young reporter pushed back, told him he wasn’t just another college kid looking to make an extra buck or two.

“You listen to me. I’m looking for a job. I’ll work really hard at it. Don’t talk to me like that,” Bumsted remembered saying.

The editor’s response: “Come in here Monday morning. You’re hired.”

Thus began a lengthy career of doing the kind of deep, shoe-leather reporting that proved to be an irritant to elected officials. He quickly got under their skin covering local government in Franklin County in the 1970s.

For one story, Bumsted relentlessly pressed the police chief and local officials in the tiny borough of Mercersburg to provide details about a bar fight. His pushiness didn’t sit well with the police chief and mayor; they built a likeness of Bumsted and hanged it from a pole in the back of a pickup truck they drove through the Halloween parade that year.

Bumsted was undeterred.

His career with Gannett News Service, which owned Public Opinion, took him to Florida, Washington, D.C., and finally to Harrisburg, where he joined the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s state Capitol bureau in 1998. The newspaper, owned by conservative billionaire Richard Mellon Scaife, was known for its abrasive, hard-right editorial page.

Many Democrats in Harrisburg reviled the paper and sometimes took it out on Bumsted, which he took in stride.

Debra Erdley, a senior reporter for the Tribune-Review, shared scores of bylines with Bumsted, exposing misdeeds by elected officials including former House speakers John Perzel and H. William DeWeese.

“Regardless of how hard the story was, people always returned our calls. Even after they faced the worst of things, they were willing to talk to us, and willing to talk to Brad,” she remembered. “And it had to do with how Brad treated people. He treated them with respect.

“I learned a lot from him about how to treat people.”

One night after leaving the Capitol together, Bumsted told her, he’d stopped to help a fellow who was having car trouble in the parking garage used by lawmakers and staffers underneath the building. It turned out, the stranded motorist was a freshman lawmaker.

“The guy got Brad’s name. He said, ‘Oh, we’ve been told not to talk to you,’” Erdley recalled. “They had been warned that this was the guy not to talk to.

“He just treated everyone well. And you wouldn’t have thought that, with some of the stories we came out with,” she said.

Of the half-dozen governors Bumsted covered, Ed Rendell, a former Philadelphia mayor and a Democrat, was the most adversarial toward him. Rendell complained bitterly about Bumsted at news conferences and even at a dinner held by the Capitol press corps, souring what was usually a rollicking event.

The story that infuriated Rendell the most?

Bumsted’s revelation that the governor had spent $75,918 on food and catering over just 11 months in 2003.

Chuck Ardo, who served on Rendell’s communications team, was in Pittsburgh with the governor the Sunday morning that story was published on the front page of the Tribune-Review.

“The trepidation I felt at having to show him the story,” Ardo laughed. “Fortunately, Mrs. Rendell happened to be in Pittsburgh that week. … I ran into her in the lobby of the hotel, and she said, ‘You had better let me do this.’

“She actually took the paper and showed it to the governor,” Ardo said. “His reaction was not unexpected.

“The governor was well-known for being mercurial. He had a temper that sometimes got the better of him.”

The story was accurate but incomplete, Ardo and Rendell argued. The governor summoned Bumsted to his office the following week.

“I told my editors, ‘I know how he can rant. If he does, I’m just turning on the tape recorder and letting him go.’ I expected that to happen,” Bumsted remembered. “I go up there, and he was very calm, polite. ‘Take a seat,’ he said. ‘I just want you to know that Midge’ — referring to his federal-judge wife — ‘does not eat all of this food you write about. She has an English muffin with peanut butter on it in the morning with her coffee.’”

Rendell called Bumsted to his office to ask that he compare his spending to other administrations — a comparison, Bumsted said, that he wanted to do but was unable to because the governor’s staff failed to turn over that information.

“I was very sensitive to things like that,” Rendell recalled. “That wasn’t an ideological battle we had or anything. l just wanted to point out to him that he had a chance to put it in context.

“I probably conveyed it in a loud voice. Because I was mad,” Rendell recalled. “Brad just sort of shrugged his shoulders. He didn’t push back. I think he did realize there were facts that he should have clarified.”

Rendell’s press office later provided the data, and Bumsted followed up with a comparison of his spending to other governors and on his efforts to trim down event costs.

The former governor said that despite the unflattering coverage, he felt Bumsted always sought to get the story right.

“Some reporters, when criticized by the governor, become mortal enemies. Brad was not like that. He took the criticism in stride. He fought back if he thought my criticism was unfair. But he always maintained a professional relationship and was always fair,” Rendell said.

“He was a true professional and a credit to the term reporter.”

Paula Knudsen Burke, an attorney and former Caucus reporter, recalled an afternoon in 2019 when an older man knocked on the office door, a block from the state Capitol.

“I said, ‘Can I help you?’ He said, ‘I’m Alan Krug.’ It didn’t mean anything to me. But he said, ‘I’m one of Brad’s former victims,’” Knudsen Burke remembered.

Krug was a former lobbyist for the National Rifle Association and a fixture in the Capitol in the 1980s and ’90s. In the early 2000s, Bumsted revealed that Krug had been paid $12,000 in state tax money in 2001 by House Republican leaders to prepare a report assessing how well a 1995 state gun law was working.

Critics called the relationship “outrageous” and unsuccessfully sought to ban legislative leaders of either party from using state tax money to pay registered lobbyists.

Krug showed up in 2019 looking for Bumsted — not to yell at him all those years later, but to share a news tip.

Bumsted recalled Krug telling him, “I chose you because you were fair to me. I was upset about it, but you were really fair. So here I am.”

Krug, now 89 and retired in State College, said Bumsted’s coverage of state government was impeccable.

“He never was afraid of anybody. If he saw something that wasn’t right, he’d write about it. He’d expose it,” Krug said.

Former House Speaker DeWeese, a Democrat formerly of Greene County who was convicted in 2012 and jailed for using state-paid staffers to work on his campaigns, described Bumsted’s coverage of his crimes as being among a “perpetual floodtide of depredations” and “hurricane of bile and coruscating negativity.”

But DeWeese, who went on to become a consultant and lobbyist after serving time, remains collegial with the reporter to this day.

“He was a journalist. I was a politician. That’s what he was getting paid to do. I’m a big boy,” DeWeese said. “We’re almost exact chronological contemporaries, and he followed my career, and he took every shot that he could. But I have to think I would be bereft of any maturity or political savvy to get upset or at least have it linger more than a day and a half. It’s just part of the process.

“In the old days, the press room, Brad Bumsted was upstairs and I got to know him. And he was particularly aggressive. … I admired the fact that he read books and he was a smart person,” DeWeese said. “I just thought, that’s the kind of people I want to keep in touch with.”

The first thing many reporters do upon landing in Harrisburg to cover the Capitol is read Bumsted’s books, the 2013 “Keystone Corruption: A Pennsylvania Insider’s View of a State Gone Wrong” and the 2016 follow-up, “Keystone Corruption Continues: Cash Payoffs, Porngate and the Kathleen Kane Scandal.”

Bill Morris, who worked with Bumsted at the Public Opinion in the 1970s, wrote in an essay about his former mentor upon the first book’s publication: “Brad is an important reminder that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

“Good journalism still matters, it still happens, and it is still built on what it was originally built on — not technological innovations, but on the ability of dogged, savvy, intelligent reporters to gather information and quickly turn it into factual, even-handed, and engaging prose. Few people have done it longer than Brad Bumsted. Few do it better.”

Dennis Owens, who has covered state government for abc27 for more than two decades, said he often relied on Bumsted’s institutional knowledge of the Capitol as his North Star.

“As a young investigative reporter, people push back on you. … ‘We didn’t do it,’ they argue. I would always check in with Brad, run things past him, and he’d be like, ‘You’re right on.’ That Brad Bumsted validation was always big to me,” Owens said.

Bumsted’s most profound impact, though, is likely on the dozens of aspiring reporters he mentored as part of the Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents’ Association internship program.

Many of those interns have gone on to land jobs with big-time news organizations, some right back in Harrisburg.

Mike Wereschagin, a former Caucus reporter who was an intern there in 2002, described his two-week experience with Bumsted as “nothing less than transformative.”

“I was a different reporter after working with him than I was before,” said Wereschagin, who is now an investigations editor at The Post-Gazette in Pittsburgh. “It’s the conscientiousness he has. He doesn’t explicitly tell you to be more conscientious. He does it in how he works and approaches things. And you want to do that.”

Bumsted sent Wereschagin on assignment to compare the price of liquor at Pennsylvania’s state-run stores and privately-run stores just across the state line.

“The line that sticks with me is, ‘I don’t want to see you in this office for a week,’” Wereschagin said.

Lesson learned: The story is out there. Not in the newsroom.

Bumsted delivered another lesson to the young reporter that summer, too. He’d been explaining to Wereschagin the details of their next story outside the Capitol newsroom one day when the veteran stopped abruptly.

“Why aren’t you writing this down?” Bumsted asked his intern.

“I left my notepad on my desk,” Wereschagin replied. “He told me, ‘Don’t ever leave your desk without your notepad.’”

Wereschagin now carries a notebook everywhere — even weddings.

“Every suit jacket and every sports jacket I own has a hole inside of it where the notebook rubs against the fabric,” he laughed.

Bumsted said he’s contemplating writing another book or two in retirement and, perhaps, doing some occasional reporting — when the right story comes along.

5 BIG BUMSTED STORIES Retiring Caucus reporter Brad Bumsted has covered numerous political scandals over nearly five decades. Here are the major ones. 1. The Kathleen Kane scandal The former attorney general was convicted in 2016 for leaking information about a grand jury investigation to a newspaper and lying about it. She resigned from office and later was disbarred. In a 2014 story, Bumsted revealed that top staffers in the office had shared sexually explicit images with each other, a scandal that would become known as “Porngate.” 2. #MeToo allegations in the Capitol Bumsted was among The Caucus reporting team with Spotlight PA’s Angela Couloumbis that revealed serious accusations against state Rep. Nick Miccarelli, a Delaware County Republican. Two women — one a state lawmaker official, the other a political consultant — alleged Miccarelli sexually or physically assaulted them in separate incidents over six years. Though never charged with a crime, he was the subject of a protection-from-abuse order and decided not to seek re-election in 2018. 3. Dark money A yearlong investigation by The Caucus and Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA uncovered nearly $3.5 million worth of campaign expenses that could not be fully traced to the ultimate recipients based on publicly available campaign finance reports. The reporting found more than 4,800 instances of obscured spending by nearly 300 campaigns. 4. Lt. Gov. Mike Stack The Caucus revealed that he billed taxpayers for $34,000 worth of groceries, two leather cuff link boxes, flags and thousands of dollars of candy and snack bars while living at his state-operated mansion and collecting a $162,373 salary. Bumsted and The Caucus also revealed an investigation into allegations that Stack and his wife verbally abused their security detail and state employees working at the lieutenant governor’s mansion just north of Harrisburg. 5. Cost of running the Legislature Working with Couloumbis and Temple University professor and veteran journalist Aron Pilhofer, Bumsted and The Caucus revealed the details of $203 million in taxpayer spending to feed, house, transport, and provide rental offices and other perks for lawmakers and their staffs. The first-of-its kind project was honored with the prestigious Investigative Reporters & Editors national Freedom of Information Award.