LNP/LancasterOnline will present a forum featuring the candidates for Lancaster County district attorney later this month.
Republican Heather Adams and Democrat Hobie Crystle will take the stage 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.
LNP/LancasterOnline plans to livestream the event. Tickets, which were free, were all claimed as of early today.
Questioning the district attorney candidates will be Mary Glazier, chair of Millersville University’s department of criminology, sociology and anthropology and director for the university’s Center for Public Scholarship and Social Change; Maida R. Milone, president and CEO of Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts; and Barbara Hough Huesken, community liaison for LNP/LancasterOnline.