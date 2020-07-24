Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 23.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 23

14U

Section One

Hempfield Black 16, Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox 2

Section Two

Mount Joy Blue 18, Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox 2

• Ethan Green hit a home run to left-center.

Cedar Crest 7, Manheim Township Lightning 5

Elizabethtown Black 8, Lititz VFW 7

• On his birthday, Mason Ridilla went 3-for-4 with a triple and got the pitching win.

12U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 13, Donegal Indians 4

• Township’s Jacob Carrasco connected for a grand slam.

Manheim VFW 11, Hempfield 4

Penn Manor 4, Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 3

Mountville Indians 8, Solanco Gold 1

Section Two

Manheim VFW 12, Garden Spot Blue Sox 1

Mountville Yankees 11, Lancaster Rec 8

Manheim Township Thunder 16, Solanco White 9

Section Three

Mount Joy 6, Donegal Green 5

Manheim VFW 19, Manheim Township Chargers 13

Mountville Tigers 17, Solanco Grey 6

10U

Section Two

Mountville Nationals 14, Hempfield Red 4

Lancaster SALSA 4, Mount Joy 1

BOWLING

222 DUTCH LANES

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

JUNIOR DOUBLES

Trevor Courtney, 247-255-238—740

Aliza Shirk, 256-181-235—672

Owen Colby, 243-159-227—629

Robbie Jack, 210-210-209—629

REC SOFTBALL

GAME PLAYED JULY 23

LANCO SENIOR MODIFIED

Brew Crew 19, AO Orthodontics 4

GOLF

BENT CREEK

SHOT HIS AGE — Don Emich, age 83, shot a round of 83 on July 23.

PURPLE GANG STABLEFORD — July 23. Front (+8.5): Larry Berger, Don Sherick and Pete Witman. Back (+4): Don Emich, Mike Graybill and Vernon Martin. The two groups tied for total score at +3.

CONESTOGA

SENIOR LEAGUE — July 23. Ken Beck, Ben Torres, Brent Iles, -12. Cass Gieniec, Dan Evans, Randy Harbold, -11.

CROSSGATES

HOLE IN ONE — John Hufnagel aced the 107-yard 13th hole July 23 using a 9-iron.

SENIOR LEAGUE — July 23. A Flight: First, Bob Kayden, 66; second, Jack Manotti, 68; third (tie), Vince Quinn, John Hufnagel, Jim Miller, Mike Lichty, Ed Bhopa, Michael Hoffman, 71.

B Flight: First, Terry Hartman, 64; second, Doug Schmuckle, 66; third (tie), Jon Armstrong, Jack Janowicz, Charles Wear, 67.

C Flight: First, Gary Krupa, 67; second (tie), Bob Burger, Rick Gayeski, 68; fourth (tie), Jamie Roak, Chris Baran, 69.

D Flight: First, Don Denlinger, 64; second, Scott Pontz, 66; third, Ed Rowlands, 67; fourth (tie), Pat Loht, Wayne Silcox, 69.

E Flight: First (tie), Don Kauffman, Neil Gardner, 63; third (tie), Joe Driscoll, Marty Hudacs, Jeff Foster, 67.

Closest to the Pin: No. 3, Len Eiserer, 3 inches; No. 13, John Hufnagel, Hole in One.

FOUR SEASONS

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Medal Play, July 23. Flight A: Sandy Blaugh, 28. Flight B:- Mary Piehl, 34. Flight C: Betty Fitzgerald, 41.

HAWK VALLEY

SENIOR LEAGUE — Points System, July 23, 33 players. First: Will Eagleson, Ken Martin and Dwight Evans, +14. Second: Dave Bowers and Charlie Miles, +9. Third: Harry Ramsay and Jon Ensminger, +8. Fourth: Scott Herber and Jere Stick, +6.

Greenies: No. 2, Mike MacKinnon; No. 8, Jim Regener; No. 11, Jim Regener; No. 17, Bob Lee.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

SENIOR DAY NO. 3 — Variable Better Ball (The Waltz), July 23. First: Thomas Figart, Jim Wohlsen, Glenn Walz and William Lee, 126. Second: Tom Holben, Fred Rudy and William McGrorty, 134.

PILGRIM’S OAK

WEDNESDAY LEAGUE — Stableford, July 22. First Flight Gross: First, Wayne Copes, 36; second, John Simansky, 33. First Flight Net: First (tie), John Hnat, Vito D’anna, 43; third, Doss Sams, 41.

Second Flight Gross: First, John Ewen, 25; second, Mike Healy, 22. Second Flight Net: First, Ron Van Norman, 41; second, Bill Kimble, 40; third, Bill Waltman, 39.