Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 22.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day.

GOLF

BENT CREEK

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — 2 Best Balls of 3, July 22. First: Kim Brown, Heidi Cohen and Carla Rothacker, 116. Second: Bonnie Kraybill, Cindy Sorrentino and Kay McDowell, 125. Third: Laura Wolf, Becky Wilson and Ruth Witman, 128.

CONESTOGA

LADIES WEEKEND — Medal Play, July 17-19. First Gross: Joyce Herr, 86. First Flight (Net): First, Wendy Biggs, 70; second, Fern Clemmer, 77; third (tie), Kay McClenathan, Dawn Cooper, 80. Second Flight (Net): First, Donna Beck, 71; second, Gail Mowery, 72; third, Chris Cunha, 76.

WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE — O-N-E-S, July 22. First Flight (Net): First, Wendy Biggs, 35; second (tie), Billie Besser, Fern Clemmer, 38. Second Flight (Net): First (tie), Barb Landis, Donna Beck, 38.

CROSSGATES

WOMEN’S LEAGUE — July 22. A Flight net scores: First, Cindy Moore, 74; second, Brenda Moran, 75; third, Carla Horn, 78; fourth, Peggy Abrahamson, 82.

A Flight fewest putts: First, Carla Horn, 31; second, Cindy Moore, Peggy Abrahamson, 34; fourth, Diane McGarrigle, 36.

B Flight net scores: First, Kristen Rider, 72; second, Betty Bollinger, 74; third (tie), Patty Wright, Dottie Martin, Nancy Bradley, 75.

B Flight fewest putts: First (tie), Nancy Bradley, Carol Horning, 28; third, Betty Bollinger, 32; fourth, Dottie Martin, 34.

C Flight net scores: First, Lori Dimmig, 60; second (tie), Karen Eckert, Valerie Cornwell, 76; fourth, Carol Garrett, 80.

C Flight fewest putts: First, Lori Dimmig, 26; second, Karen Eckert, 28; third, Kitty Smoker, 30; fourth, Carol Garrett, 36.

FOUR SEASONS

MEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP — Lancaster Senior Net, July 21.

Flight A: First, Jeff Bradley, 66; second, Greg Henning, 69; third, Neal Vital, 70; fourth (tie), Bob McCreary, Randy Shue, 71; sixth, Michael Hess, 73.

Flight B: First, Bob Reel, 64; second, Gary Krupa, 69; third, Bob Palmer 70; fourth, (tie) Carl Spellman, Chip Hoffman, Dave Doseff, 73.

Flight C: First, (tie) Scott Pontz, Dan Schultz, 69; third (tie), John Rohrer, Dan Porreca, 70; fifth, Ed Rowlands, 73; sixth, Jerry Hoff, 74.

Flight D: First, Joseph Yearm, 69; second, Bob Holt, 70; third (tie), Don Cunningham, Bill Parke, Carl Zartman, 73; sixth, Bob Slade, 74.

MEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP — Lancaster Senior Net, July 22.

Flight A: First, Cy Loy, 68; second (tie), Jim Yeaglin, Paul Yeaglin, 72; fourth, Ron Camens, 73; fifth (tie), Frank Tunis, Joe McDonough, 74.

Flight B: First (tie), Roger Cook, Bob Seibert, Frank Provanzo, 71; fourth (tie), Bob Sadoski, Hank Christ, Howard Benner, 72.

Flight C: First, Dennis Brown, 62; second, Frank Judd, 64; third (tie), Howard Pryor, Bill Stock, 66; fifth, Joe Riley, 69; sixth, Flight D: First, Jim Cook, 65; second, John Fehrman, 68; third, Eric Weis, 71; fourth (tie), Erik Fredericksen, Jim Newcomer, 72; sixth, George Grissinger, 73.

FOXCHASE

SENIOR LEAGUE — Team Points System, July 22, 31 Players. First: Ken Ruth, Dave Rupp, +12. Second: Jeff Bohler, Greg Strunk, +5. Third: Tim Hegeman, Herman Arters, +4. Fourth: Don Gockley, Tony Weinhold, +2.

Greenies: No. 3, Denny Bittler; No. 6 and No. 8, Don Scheipe; No. 13, Jere Shick.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

SHOT HIS AGE — Jay Myers, age 80, shot a round of 78 on July 18.

SHOT HIS AGE — Harry Yost, age 79, shot a round of 76 from the men’s silver tees on July 22.

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Senior Club Championship, July 22. Senior Club Champion: Kathy Myers, 88. Low Net: Judy Smith, 74.

First Flight: First, Barrie McKernan, 77; second, Kit Slaugh, 78. Second Flight: First, Judy Levering, 76; second, Laralee Bash, 77. Third Flight: First, Molly Milner, 78; second, Nancy Kline, 83.

MANOR

WEDNESDAY LADIES OF THE MANOR 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Scramble, July 22. Winners (tie): Arlene Crouse, Bonnie Zieber, Cheryl Heckman, 73.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Odd Holes, July 21. First: Patty Watson, 19. Second: Denyse Keaveney, 20. Third: Fran Sensenig, 21. Fourth: Joyce Hodgson, 22. Fifth (tie): Christine Smith, Peg Kuhns, Mimi Baron, 23.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 22

14U

Section One

Mount Joy 16, Elizabethtown Black 3

10U

Section One

Mountville Cubs 11, Manheim VFW 1

GAME PLAYED JULY 21

14U

Section Two

Cedar Crest 10, Lampeter-Strasburg White 1