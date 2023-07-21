Former Elizabethtown police chief Edward Cunningham agreed to return to the borough a restaurant supply store membership card as part of separation agreement with the borough regarding his retirement.

LNP | LancasterOnline obtained the agreement Wednesday through a Right-to-Know Law request.

The agreement was dated June 12 and listed a retirement date of June 26. Cunningham’s retirement after leading the department for 5-½ years came after he made a crude gesture to an officer in a neighboring jurisdiction in May.

Cunningham runs The Spot Hometown Deli, an Elizabethtown sandwich shop he and his wife opened in April.

In an email Thursday, Cunningham said “there's really nothing to the Restaurant Depot card. It was a membership card that was used to purchase supplies for the department for the many community events that we participated in during the time that I was there. It was written on the agreement because I had not had it with me the day that I turned in the rest of the borough's property.”

Cunningham said in the email that he opened the membership in 2018 “to help save some money on supplies for the community events — LONG before the idea ever came about to do the deli thing.”

Borough manager Rebecca Denlinger said it is standard practice for the borough to request the return of all cards related to borough accounts upon an employee’s end of employment.

The settlement indicates Cunningham used his remaining vacation and personal days from June 7 through 26. His salary for this year was budgeted at $119,654.

The settlement also states that the borough will provide a neutral letter of recommendation to any prospective employers confirming he was chief, the duration of his employment and salary. Cunningham and the borough also agreed not to disparage one another.

Cunningham had about a month of unused sick time, but the borough does not pay out unused sick time when an employee leaves, Denlinger said.