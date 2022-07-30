After filing a right-to-know request with the governor’s office, LNP | LancasterOnline has obtained the names of other people who applied for two judicial spots with the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

Gov. Tom Wolf appointed Karen Maisano and Shawn M. Long to the two seats, and they were confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate earlier this month. The two new judges were sworn in on July 20.

The other applicants were defense attorney Chris Patterson, First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, and Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman.

Patterson submitted his name to the Republican Committee of Lancaster County for vacancies in 2017 and in 2010.

Brown submitted his name to the Republican Committee in 2018 when he was the county’s chief public defender. Craig Stedman, who was the district attorney, won the party’s endorsement and was elected judge in 2019.

That LNP had to file an open records request to obtain the applicant names frustrated open records advocates, who maintained the governor was flouting a Commonwealth Court ruling.

The 2021 ruling said the names of judicial applicants should be public and came in a case filed by LNP Media Group and The Caucus over Wolf’s 2019 appointment of Drew Crompton to the Commonwealth Court.

After LNP sought the names for the two vacancies, the governor’s Office of General Counsel denied the request.

Wolf’s press secretary said the legal team’s position was that applicant information could only be released after nominations were made. The press secretary also said staff was redacting certain information before fulfilling LNP’s request. The original Commonwealth Court ruling guiding the process allowed addresses, phone numbers and similar information to be redacted.

Judicial appointments — made by the governor and approved by the Senate when a vacancy occurs — have come under scrutiny for their traditionally secretive process.

At issue is the public’s access to information about the appointment of judges who then have the advantage of incumbency if they decide to run for the judicial seat at the next election.

Maisano and Long have indicated they intend to run in the next election.

Maisano, who formerly went by her former married name of Mansfield, served as an assistant district attorney in Lancaster since 2005 and supervised the child abuse and sexual assault unit.

Long was an attorney at the central Pennsylvania law firm of Barley Snyder.

The vacancies were the result of Donald Totaro’s retirement in December and Howard Knisely’s retirement in January.