LNP | LancasterOnline’s Best Workplaces in Lancaster County 2020 is presented today online and as a magazine supplement to the printed newspaper.

The second annual Best Workplaces is an annual employee survey project managed by LNP Media Group and DataJoe, an independent data analysis company in Boulder, Colorado, that specializes in quantitative research for publishers.

The project is free and open to Lancaster County businesses. The goal is to provide data about employee satisfaction across a broad array of measures using questions developed in conjunction with the Lancaster Society of Human Resource Management. With this data, companies can identify areas where they are doing well and make plans to improve other areas.

Survey participation for employees was anonymous in an effort to ensure open and honest responses.

LNP Media Group sought company nominations for Best Workplaces starting in March. By the end of August, 75 companies had been nominated.

Of the 75 companies, 48 achieved a 30% or higher employee response rate required to be considered for awards by company size, COVID-19 response and industry. To be considered for awards by industry, companies also needed to have at least five completed surveys.

More than 3,100 employee surveys were received by the end of September. DataJoe created free score reports for each participating company and selected the winners.