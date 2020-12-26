2020 was an eventful year, packed to the brim with rapidfire events from learning to navigate a pandemic to fighting for racial justice.
LNP | LancasterOnline has been here for it all.
Here are the top 20 most-read stories from 2020 as determined by site analytics and readership trends.
1. A Christmas cactus can last for generations; how to grow your own and get more blooms
Under the right conditions, Christmas cacti are the holiday plants that keep blooming, and not just for years. They can thrive for generations.
2. Night of unrest following officer fatally shooting man in Lancaster city; here's what we know
This story is breaking and will be updated.
3. Here's what businesses are essential and non-essential during the COVID-19 shutdown
Editor's note: On March 19, Gov. Wolf ordered that all Pennsylvania businesses that aren't "…
4. Amid nationwide shortage of masks, Amish are sewing 13,000 to donate in Lancaster County
5. Sight & Sound to put movie version of 'Jesus' on the web this weekend for free
Sight & Sound Theatres announced Monday that it will present a movie of its most recent …
6. Gov. Tom Wolf closes Pa. schools indefinitely
Pennsylvania schools will remain closed until further notice, Gov. Tom. Wolf announced Monday.
7. Paradise Twp. man charged with kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos, an Amish teen who is still missing [update]
A 34-year-old Paradise Township man is charged with kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-…
8. Lancaster official say group of armed, white men infiltrated protests, instigated violence Sunday
A small group of armed men, possibly white nationalists, infiltrated Sunday’s protests in do…
9. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf orders statewide shutdown over coronavirus
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in…
10. Worker at Turkey Hill store in Lancaster tested positive for COVID-19, company says
A Turkey Hill Minit Markets convenience store in Lancaster city was temporarily closed after…
11. Judge sets bail to $1 million for Lancaster protesters; Lt. Gov. Fetterman calls it 'unconstitutional'
A Lancaster County judge set bail at $1 million for some of the protesters arrested for arso…
12. A Manheim Township Middle School counselor has died of COVID-19, prompting cancellation of in-person classes Friday
A Manheim Township Middle School counselor has died of COVID-19, the Lancaster County corone…
13. First positive COVID-19 test reported in Lancaster County
Lancaster General Hospital said Wednesday it is treating a patient who has tested positive f…
14. Pa. releases COVID-19 cases by ZIP code; see what it shows for Lancaster County
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released, for the first time, data that shows COVI…
15. A meteor shower and a full flower supermoon: 2 astronomical events in May to watch from your backyard
May's two biggest astronomical events are happening within days of each other.
16. Luca and Ma(i)son close 'until further notice' in Lancaster after 2 former employees air grievances about lack of support for protests
The nationally acclaimed restaurant Luca announced Monday it will be closed indefinitely aft…
17. PA Game Commission considers setting minimum caliber for deer, bear; would exclude popular .223
The Game Commission is considering setting .24 as the minimum caliber for deer and bear hunting, which would rule out a few smaller, popular rounds, such as the .223.
18. Big changes coming to Pennsylvania 2020-21 hunting season
Sunday deer and bear hunting, extended archery deer and bear hunting, more doe tags and more lead the list of changes the Pennsylvania Game Commission has made for the coming hunting year.
19. What happened the day Linda Stoltzfoos went missing? Here's what we know.
At 2 a.m. June 22, Linda Stoltzfoos’ father called East Lampeter Township police to report h…
20. Here's why the FBI is helping in the search of a missing Amish teen
UPDATE: A 34-year-old Paradise Township man is charged with kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos, an …