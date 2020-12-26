2020 was an eventful year, packed to the brim with rapidfire events from learning to navigate a pandemic to fighting for racial justice.

LNP | LancasterOnline has been here for it all.

Here are the top 20 most-read stories from 2020 as determined by site analytics and readership trends.

1. A Christmas cactus can last for generations; how to grow your own and get more blooms

2. Night of unrest following officer fatally shooting man in Lancaster city; here's what we know

3. Here's what businesses are essential and non-essential during the COVID-19 shutdown

4. Amid nationwide shortage of masks, Amish are sewing 13,000 to donate in Lancaster County

5. Sight & Sound to put movie version of 'Jesus' on the web this weekend for free

6. Gov. Tom Wolf closes Pa. schools indefinitely

7. Paradise Twp. man charged with kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos, an Amish teen who is still missing [update]

8. Lancaster official say group of armed, white men infiltrated protests, instigated violence Sunday

9. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf orders statewide shutdown over coronavirus

10. Worker at Turkey Hill store in Lancaster tested positive for COVID-19, company says

11. Judge sets bail to $1 million for Lancaster protesters; Lt. Gov. Fetterman calls it 'unconstitutional'

12. A Manheim Township Middle School counselor has died of COVID-19, prompting cancellation of in-person classes Friday

13. First positive COVID-19 test reported in Lancaster County

14. Pa. releases COVID-19 cases by ZIP code; see what it shows for Lancaster County

15. A meteor shower and a full flower supermoon: 2 astronomical events in May to watch from your backyard

16. Luca and Ma(i)son close 'until further notice' in Lancaster after 2 former employees air grievances about lack of support for protests

17. PA Game Commission considers setting minimum caliber for deer, bear; would exclude popular .223

18. Big changes coming to Pennsylvania 2020-21 hunting season

19. What happened the day Linda Stoltzfoos went missing? Here's what we know.

20. Here's why the FBI is helping in the search of a missing Amish teen