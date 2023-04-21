The three Democrats running for Lancaster County commissioner in the May primary have agreed to participate in a candidate forum hosted by LNP | LancasterOnline later this month.

Janet Diaz, Bob Hollister and Alice Yoder will participate in the hourlong event to be held in the news organization’s studio, at 101 N. Queen St. in Lancaster, on April 27.

The forum will be livestreamed beginning at 6 p.m. on LancasterOnline and on LNP | LancasterOnline’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/LancasterOnline.

Hollister, a retired Eastern Lancaster County School District superintendent from East Lampeter Township, and Yoder, a West Hempfield Township resident who serves as executive director of community health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, are endorsed by the county Democratic committee.

Diaz, a Lancaster resident who serves on City Council, did not seek the party’s endorsement.

The primary is Tuesday, May 16.

Voters of each major political party will nominate two candidates to run in the fall election.

The two Democratic nominees will face incumbent Republican county commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons in the November election. D’Agostino, who is seeking his second four-year term, and Parsons, who is seeking his third, are unopposed in the Republican primary. They have been endorsed by the county Republican committee.

In the November election, voters will cast ballots for two candidates, and the top three vote-getters win seats on the board. In Lancaster County, where registered Republicans far outnumber Democrats, that historically has meant the GOP holds the majority of seats.

The commissioners are the highest-ranking elected officials running county government. The position of county commissioner is full-time. The base salary this year is $99,410. The board president, D’Agostino, is paid $100,410.