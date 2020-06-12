On this week's LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable, reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk are joined by PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi.

Lombardi joins the show a day after the return-to-play steps for high school athletics announced Wednesday by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. Among topics discussed: why is the PIAA leaving it up to each individual school district to develop and approve its own return-to-play plan, the difference for sports under "yellow" and "green" phases, possibly adding a COVID-19 section to the PIAA form that student-athletes have to complete for physicals, what it was like for the PIAA behind the scenes months ago in dealing with the postponements and eventual cancellation of the basketball and swimming championships, and the cautious optimism towards the future return of high school athletics.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.