LNP | LancasterOnline's new, customizable mobile app rolls out today!

Our app displays more news content than our previous version, as well as the flexibility to customize it to suit your interests.

When you first download the app, you’ll notice sections for top stories, local news, crime, What’s In Store, High School Sports and Lancaster Watchdog. Clicking on the three bars in the upper left corner will show all of the other sections of our website.

You will still get news alerts and have access to the e-newspaper with the new app.

To ensure you have the new version of the app, please make sure to update your app using your mobile phone or tablet.

To download our app, search "Lancasteronline" in the Android Marketplace or Apple's App store. It may take up to 24 hours for the new app to be available on your phone. You should be prompted to update the app.

How to customize your app

You can also customize your app’s homepage so it has the sections that you care the most about.

To customize your app, scroll down to the very bottom of the app’s homepage and tap on “Customize Page”.

There, you’ll be able to drag and drop sections you want to appear first in your app. Be sure to click “Save” in the upper right corner for the changes to take effect.

Customer Support

If you have any questions, please contact our customer support staff at 717-291-8611 or at customerservice@lnpnews.com.