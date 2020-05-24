Two dozen journalists from LNP | LancasterOnline and The Caucus have earned high honors in the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association's annual Keystone Media Awards competition.

Two LNP journalists – Hurubie Meko and Gillian McGoldrick – were recognized as special category winners statewide.

The Caucus, a publication of LNP Media Group, won the sweepstakes award for the third consecutive year among weeklies with circulations above 10,000.

The Keystone Media Awards would typically be presented at an awards banquet this month. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the award-winners were announced last month.

Here is a look at the winners:

Hurubie Meko earned the Lenfest Institute's Diverse Journalist Award for "What's lurking in your well?" The award recognizes a talented journalist, of a diverse background, for outstanding contributions to his or her newsroom. Meko, now LNP|LancasterOnline’s data reporter, started with the newspaper as a Steinman Fellow

Gillian McGoldrick earned the Lenfest Institute's Emerging Journalist Award, formerly known as the Edith Hughes Emerging Journalist Award. It recognizes talented journalists who are in the early stages of their careers. Her entries were "Smucker will return campaign contributions; My fight has never ended; Ongoing conflict boils over."

Brad Bumsted, Paula Knudsen, Mike Wereschagin and Sam Janesch, working with Spotlight PA's Angela Couloumbis, won the John V.R. Bull First Amendment Award for "The new dark money: How we tracked down $3.5 million in hidden campaign spending." The prestigious award honors journalists and news organizations for exceptional work advancing or upholding the cause of Freedom of Information.

Ted Sickler, Angel Luciano, Margaret Gates and Mike Andrelczyk won first place in the "special section" category for Sunday Magazine: For People Who Love Lancaster County.

Barbara Hough Huesken, Dustin Parlet, Tyler Huber and Quinn Staley won the Public Service Award for Democracy Day. The award is presented to journalists and news organizations that have helped improve the community through public service leadership.

Kevin Stairiker won first place for Lifestyle/Entertainment beat reporting for "Behind the Scenes on the Experiential Beat."

Jenelle Janci won second place for Lifestyle/Entertainment beat reporting for "Behind the Music."

Chris Knight won first place for his breaking news photo "escaping the fire."

Chris Emlet won first place for feature page design for "Dips; Lunar Legacy; Lard."

Abby Rhoad won second place for news page design for "Impeached;" "What's lurking in your well?;" "Zipper what?"

John Walk won second place for his sports feature "Don't ever give up."

Ty Lohr won honorable mention for his news event photo "We need change."

Dan Marschka won honorable mention for his photo story/essay "Got your back."

Ty Lohr won honorable mention for his news video "All the buzz."

Mike Wereschagin won first place in investigative reporting for "Surveillance State."

Brad Bumsted and Mike Wereschagin won first place for their feature story "The Muth Moment."

Andy Berdy and Todd Spidle won first place in news page design for "They Alive!"

Todd Spidle won first place for his graphic "Ubiquitous Eugene."

Brad Bumsted and Mike Wereschagin won second place for their news feature "Making the big bucks."

Mike Wereschagin won honorable mention for business/consumer story for "In Deep."

Mike Wereschagin won honorable mention for his profile of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

LNP Weekly Newspapers

LNP Media Group’s weekly newspapers -- Lancaster Farming, the Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express -- earned more than a dozen Keystones this year. At Lancaster Farming, those being honored are: Phil Gruber – 1st place – Enterprise Reporting

Phil Gruber – 1st place – News Beat Reporting

Phil Gruber – 1st place – Headline Writing

Anne Harnish – 1st place – Special Section (Auctioneer Guide)

Art Petrosemolo (freelancer) – 1st place – Breaking News Photo

Kirk Neidermyer (former employee) – 1st place – News Event Photo

David Yeats-Thomas – 1st place – Sports Action Photo

Tom Venesky (freelancer) – 2nd place – Business/Consumer Story

Sue Bowman (freelancer) – 2nd place – News Feature

Phil Gruber – Honorable Mention – Personality Profile

Phil Gruber and Carol Ann Gregg (freelancer) – Honorable Mention – Ongoing News Coverage At the Lititz Record Express and Ephrata Review, those being honored are: Melissa Hunnefield: First place in Entertainment beat for her “Fourth Wall” column/reviews that run in the shared Local E section for Lititz Record Express and Ephrata Review.