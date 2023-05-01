Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, April 24, and Sunday, April 30.

1. Police identify man found with fatal gunshot wounds along Route 222 in Brecknock Township

Last Monday, state police identified a man who was found shot to death along Route 222 in Brecknock Township the previous day.

Officers found Miguel Vazquez-Ruiz, 54, of Baltimore on the shoulder of the highway with multiple firearm-related injuries, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The Lancaster County Coroner's office said Vazquez-Ruiz died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

2. Victim identified from Sunday Buck Motorsports Park accident

State police on Monday said investigators determined a Sunday evening crash at Buck Motorsports Park that left one Maine man in critical condition was an accident.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Buck Motorsports Park in Providence Township at 5:28 p.m. for a report of a person hit by a truck. A mud truck driver left the pit and hit an official, according to an emergency dispatcher.

The official was found unconscious in critical condition and was transported and stabilized at Lancaster General Hospital, according to a Pennsylvania State Police press release. Family members identified the man as Mike Cooney, 41, of Maine.

Heather Lee, Cooney’s fiancée, said he was part of the Wicked North Mega Truck Series team and worked coordinating drivers and as a mechanic. Lee photographs the events, but said she could not make it to this one.

3. After 158 years, Steinmans gifting LNP to public broadcasting station WITF

The Steinman family’s 158-year ownership of a daily newspaper in Lancaster will end in June with a gift meant to safeguard the future of its flagship publication.

Steinman Communications leadership on Tuesday announced to staff their plans to give LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline, at no cost to WITF, the Harrisburg-based public broadcasting station operator. WITF will oversee the Lancaster media company, which will be converted to a public benefit corporation and become a subsidiary of WITF.

To support the mission and activities of both LNP and WITF, Steinman Communications and WITF have also announced the creation of the Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement, which will be overseen by WITF and funded by a donation from The Steinman Foundation. Click here for more coverage.

4. Lancaster Watchdog: It could take years to rehab the abandoned Hampton Inn in Rapho Township

The former Hampton Inn in Rapho Township, abandoned about 18 months ago, is headed to Lancaster County's Redevelopment Authority to be designated a blighted property. That's the first step in what will likely be a years-long journey to reuse the property that was once part of Hammock Worldwide hotel group.

On May 18, the authority’s vacant property reinvestment board will consider the 10.5-acre property at 2764 Lebanon Road, located where Route 72 intersects the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Once the planning commissions agree with the blight designation, then the redevelopment authority can acquire the property through eminent domain. Allwine said it is not yet clear what the end use of the property would be or who would be in charge of rehabbing it.

5. Lancaster city man sentenced to life without parole and an additional 67 years for 2020 homicide

A Lancaster city man will spend life in prison after being sentenced last Tuesday for a 2020 East Lampeter homicide.

Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Wright sentenced Joshua Luciano, 22, of the 200 block of South Ann Street, to life without parole with an additional 67 years tacked on. Luciano was sentenced for killing Alexander Rivera, 22, on March 19, 2020.

Witness testimony said Luciano had sold Rivera and a friend marijuana at the 1722 Motor Lodge on Old Philadelphia Pike just after 1 a.m. A dispute over the sale occurred. Luciano left, then returned to the motel with Tyler Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 22, and shot Rivera in the head and another man in the abdomen.