The LNP Editorial Board will meet with Dr. Daniel Wubah, president of Millersville University, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the LNP Studio.
We'll be discussing Wubah's first year at the helm of the university, and discuss his plans for his second year. On the agenda: the university's new College of Business, new global and local partnerships, and the costs of higher education.
Wubah, who hails from Ghana, where he remains a tribal king, was inaugurated as MU's 15th president in April. A botanist, he had more than 25 years of experience in higher education before coming to Millersville from Washington and Lee University in Virginia.
We invite questions from the LNP/LancasterOnline audience. Please post them below.