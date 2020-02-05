The memo from Lancaster County’s top attorney in October was direct and unambiguous: “The coroner has no records relating to Jonathan Luna … ”
Case closed, in other words, for LNP’s attempt to seek details about one of the most mysterious and high-profile slayings in modern Lancaster County history. Luna, a federal prosecutor from Baltimore, was found dead near daybreak in a stream in December 2003. He was 38. He’d been stabbed 36 times. His throat had been slit.
And yet federal authorities, who took over the case, eventually said Luna had taken his own life and seemed to drop the case — even after the Lancaster County coroner ruled the case a homicide.
The position of the county prosecutor’s office is that Luna’s death is a homicide, but seemingly little has been done.
On Friday, 16 years after Luna’s death and months after denying it held records in the case, county officials found the coroner’s records. They were in archives housed in the basement of the government building on North Queen Street.
The discovery immediately prompted a clash over access to records deemed public by a county judge last August.
Newly elected District Attorney Heather Adams quickly moved to ask the courts to seal the records, arguing on Tuesday that their release could hinder an ongoing investigation. LNP, in an emergency filing on Wednesday, urged the court to keep the records public.
Before LNP had filed its response to the prosecution's motion, President Judge David Ashworth ordered the case sealed.
However, allowing the records to remain public, as they are defined in the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law, could reveal the first new details in more than a decade in a case that perplexed investigators and drew national attention.
“The District Attorney’s motion to seal Mr. Luna’s coroner records unreasonably interferes with LNP’s right to obtain coroner records as confirmed in Judge Brown’s order,” LNP said in its filing.
In its filing, the district attorney’s office said public access could hinder the investigation.
“... the investigation would be fundamentally impaired in that suspects in the investigation and, ultimately, the perpetrator would be alerted to the details known by the investigative team through the autopsy report,” the office said in its filing.
But LNP said courts “are adequately equipped and authorized to protect autopsy reports from disclosure based on judicial discretion and necessity under appropriate circumstances.”
Tom Murse, LNP’s executive editor, said: “We believe maintaining public access to these and all coroner records, as ordered by a Lancaster County judge in 2019, is critical to the community's understanding of how a federal prosecutor — a public servant — died. Our coroner at the time — an elected official paid by taxpayers — determined Jonathan Luna was killed. Federal investigators later contradicted him and suggested Mr. Luna committed suicide. Mr. Luna's family and the public deserve closure in this unsolved case, and if the coroner's records get us one small step closer to the truth, they should be unsealed.”
The Jonathan Luna case: A federal prosecutor's unsolved murder
It's been more than a decade since federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna's stabbed and beaten body was found in a Lancaster County creek. To date, no definitive account of what happened to him has been reached and no arrests have been made.
Here is our coverage of the case.
It's been more than a decade since federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna's stabbed and beaten body was found in a Lancaster County creek.
Not all homicide cases turn cold because of uncooperative witnesses. Others defy resolution for entirely different reasons.
The aughties started with all the promise of the a millennium. We had survived the Y2K scare, the economy was rolling right along and everyone…
Private investigator Ed Martino is taking a different path in the Jonathan Luna case.
By month's end, the morbidly curious among us will be able to peruse the past four years of death records at the county courthouse.
Republican Dr. Steve G. Diamantoni easily won the race for Lancaster County coroner Tuesday, effectively ending a tumultuous four-year period …
Lancaster County officials aren't giving the county coroner, Dr. G. Gary Kirchner, any support in his effort to keep all his autopsy records, …
The latest twist in the Jonathan Luna investigation has raised the possibility of court action to force the county coroner to file all his rec…
The father of federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna, whose body was found in a Brecknock Township stream in 2003, has written to the county coroner…
In May, a Lancaster County Court judge rejected efforts to force an inquest into the 2003 death of federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna.
Local investigators, with the aid of more than three dozen state police academy cadets, took one last look around the Haines family home Wednesday.
Lancaster County's district attorney and coroner took shots at one another Saturday over comments made by the coroner to media sources that th…
As promised, private investigator Ed Martino and Lancaster attorney Jim Clymer have refiled court papers in their effort to force an inquest i…
Despite a judge's dismissal of an attempt to force an inquest into the death of federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna, private investigator Ed Mart…
A judge has dismissed a request for a coroner's inquest into the 2003 death of a federal prosecutor found dead in a Brecknock Township stream,…
Two men are asking Lancaster County Court to force the county coroner, Dr. G. Gary Kirchner, to hold an inquest into the 2003 death of federal…
The charges filed Monday by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office against Lancaster County Coroner Dr. G. Gary Kirchner for allegedly gra…
Murder again created national interest in Lancaster County in 2006.
Typically, there are about 10 murders in the county every year.
David Blodgett died Nov. 23, the victim of an apparent heart attack. So when the Gift of Life organ donation program asked Lancaster County Co…
Bill Keisling, who wrote “The Midnight Ride of Jonathan Luna,” says in a new edition of the book that Kim MacLeod, the Baltimore-area morticia…
The Honda Accord’s tire bit deeply into the soft earth of the stream bank. Two years later, the indentation is still visible.
But the report has been sent to an assistant U.S. attorney in Philadelphia, said Lancaster County Coroner Dr. G. Gary Kirchner, and Kirchner n…
FBI spokesman Barry Maddox told The Associated Press that investigators are considering the possibility that Jonathan P. Luna's death was a su…
The disclosure further fueled speculation that the Baltimore-based prosecutor, Jonathan P. Luna, committed suicide and was not murdered, as La…
On Dec. 31 a baby girl was born, possibly in the bathroom of a Turkey Hill in Strasburg, before her throat was slashed and her body dumped in …
The Washington Post published an article Monday quoting unidentified law enforcement sources as saying Jonathan P. Luna, 38, killed himself wi…
In Brecknock Township, where Luna's body was found facedown in a stream before daylight on Dec. 4, officials continue to speculate about how t…
It's been a month since the body of federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna was found in a Brecknock Township creek, and the case may be going cold.
Authorities spent Thursday reviewing physical and other evidence gathered during the first seven days of the homicide investigation.
Prosecutor's slaying haunts Brecknock Twp. police chief: Has little input in investigation of municipality's firstd homicide since 1950s
"I drove right past where the body was found, but didn't stop,"
"He was just very calm. He must have been with people, but I don't think he knew they were going to kill him,'' the gas station attendant, Mou…
They are creating a more complete picture of the life Jonathan P. Luna, 38, lived away from his job as an assistant U.S. attorney and his role…
Word on the streets is that reporters from Baltimore and Washington, D.C., are staying at the Holiday Inn off Route 272 in East Cocalico Towns…
Paul Luna said investigators have shared little information with his grieving family during the past five days and won't release the body of J…
Investigators are moving beyond his work connections and looking into personal relationships in their efforts to find who killed federal prose…
District Attorney Donald Totaro is scheduled to meet today with Maryland U.S. Attorney Thomas DiBagio to discuss the slaying of a federal pros…
Federal prosecutor Jonathan P. Luna was stabbed 36 times with a penknife before being drowned in a shallow Brecknock Township stream, investig…
More than 100 state troopers and FBI agents worked through the night, combing the rural roads of northern Lancaster County, searching for anyt…
State police Thursday found the body of a missing federal prosecutor facedown in a Brecknock Township stream.