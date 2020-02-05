Jonathan Luna

Jonathan Luna

The memo from Lancaster County’s top attorney in October was direct and unambiguous: “The coroner has no records relating to Jonathan Luna  ”  

Case closed, in other words, for LNP’s attempt to seek details about one of the most mysterious and high-profile slayings in modern Lancaster County history. Luna, a federal prosecutor from Baltimorewas found dead near daybreak in a stream in December 2003. He was 38. He’d been stabbed 36 times. His throat had been slit.  

And yet federal authorities, who took over the case, eventually said Luna had taken his own life and seemed to drop the case — even after the Lancaster County coroner ruled the case a homicide. 

The position of the county prosecutor’s office is that Luna’s death is a homicide, but seemingly little has been done. 

On Friday, 16 years after Luna’s death and months after denying it held records in the case, county officials found the coroner’s records. They were in archives housed in the basement of the government building on North Queen Street. 

The discovery immediately prompted a clash over access to records deemed public by a county judge last August 

 

Newly elected District Attorney Heather Adams quickly moved to ask the courts to seal the records, arguing on Tuesday that their release could hinder an ongoing investigation. LNP, in an emergency filing on Wednesdayurged the court to keep the records public. 

Before LNP had filed its response to the prosecution's motion, President Judge David Ashworth ordered the case sealed.

However, allowing the records to remain public, as they are defined in the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law, could reveal the first new details in more than a decade in a case that perplexed investigators and drew national attention. 

“The District Attorney’s motion to seal Mr. Luna’s coroner records unreasonably interferes with LNP’s right to obtain coroner records as confirmed in Judge Brown’s order,” LNP said in its filing. 

Sign up for our newsletter

In its filing, the district attorney’s office said public access could hinder the investigation. 

... the investigation would be fundamentally impaired in that suspects in the investigation and, ultimately, the perpetrator would be alerted to the details known by the investigative team through the autopsy report,” the office said in its filing. 

But LNP said courts are adequately equipped and authorized to protect autopsy reports from disclosure based on judicial discretion and necessity under appropriate circumstances. 

Tom Murse, LNP’s executive editor, said: “We believe maintaining public access to these and all coroner records, as ordered by a Lancaster County judge in 2019, is critical to the community's understanding of how a federal prosecutor — a public servant — died. Our coroner at the time — an elected official paid by taxpayers — determined Jonathan Luna was killed. Federal investigators later contradicted him and suggested Mr. Luna committed suicide. Mr. Luna's family and the public deserve closure in this unsolved case, and if the coroner's records get us one small step closer to the truth, they should be unsealed.

The Jonathan Luna case: A federal prosecutor's unsolved murder

It's been more than a decade since federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna's stabbed and beaten body was found in a Lancaster County creek. To date, no definitive account of what happened to him has been reached and no arrests have been made.

Here is our coverage of the case.

Top 10 stories of the decade
News

Top 10 stories of the decade

  • TOM MURSE Staff Writer

The aughties started with all the promise of the a millennium. We had survived the Y2K scare, the economy was rolling right along and everyone…

News

Show him the money

  • HELEN COLWELL ADAMS Staff

He's not trying to smear Jonathan Luna's name, Nacoe Brown insists.

News

Some coroner records available soon

  • ANYA LITVAK Staff

By month's end, the morbidly curious among us will be able to peruse the past four years of death records at the county courthouse.

Coroner refuses to file autopsy records
News

Coroner refuses to file autopsy records

  • Helen Colwell Adams Staff Writer

Lancaster County officials aren't giving the county coroner, Dr. G. Gary Kirchner, any support in his effort to keep all his autopsy records, …

News

Luna case far from forgotten

  • HELEN COLWELL ADAMS Staff Writer

In May, a Lancaster County Court judge rejected efforts to force an inquest into the 2003 death of federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna.

News

Police search fails to turn up clues

  • BRETT HAMBRIGHT Staff

Local investigators, with the aid of more than three dozen state police academy cadets, took one last look around the Haines family home Wednesday.

News

Pursuit of Luna inquest continues

  • HELEN COLWELL ADAMS Staff Writer

As promised, private investigator Ed Martino and Lancaster attorney Jim Clymer have refiled court papers in their effort to force an inquest i…

News

Déjà vu on request for Luna inquest

  • HELEN COLWELL ADAMS Staff Writer

Despite a judge's dismissal of an attempt to force an inquest into the death of federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna, private investigator Ed Mart…

News

Luna inquest pushed

  • Helen Colwell Adams Staff Writer

Two men are asking Lancaster County Court to force the county coroner, Dr. G. Gary Kirchner, to hold an inquest into the 2003 death of federal…

The long and winding feud
News

The long and winding feud

  • Larry Alexander Staff

The charges filed Monday by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office against Lancaster County Coroner Dr. G. Gary Kirchner for allegedly gra…

Feud? What feud?
News

Feud? What feud?

  • Gil Smart

David Blodgett died Nov. 23, the victim of an apparent heart attack. So when the Gift of Life organ donation program asked Lancaster County Co…

News

The curious case of Jonathan Luna

  • HELEN COLWELL ADAMS | Staff

The Honda Accord’s tire bit deeply into the soft earth of the stream bank. Two years later, the indentation is still visible.

News

Autopsy report not seen by public

  • Helen Colwell Adams Staff Writer

But the report has been sent to an assistant U.S. attorney in Philadelphia, said Lancaster County Coroner Dr. G. Gary Kirchner, and Kirchner n…

Newspaper: Luna tied to missing cash
News

Newspaper: Luna tied to missing cash

  • Staff And Wire Reports

FBI spokesman Barry Maddox told The Associated Press that investigators are considering the possibility that Jonathan P. Luna's death was a su…

News

Coroner's verdict

  • Gil Smart

On Dec. 31 a baby girl was born, possibly in the bathroom of a Turkey Hill in Strasburg, before her throat was slashed and her body dumped in …

News

Prosecutor's personal life examined

  • Brett Lovelace

They are creating a more complete picture of the life Jonathan P. Luna, 38, lived away from his job as an assistant U.S. attorney and his role…

 