The memo from Lancaster County’s top attorney in October was direct and unambiguous: “The coroner has no records relating to Jonathan Luna … ”

Case closed, in other words, for LNP’s attempt to seek details about one of the most mysterious and high-profile slayings in modern Lancaster County history. Luna, a federal prosecutor from Baltimore, was found dead near daybreak in a stream in December 2003. He was 38. He’d been stabbed 36 times. His throat had been slit.

And yet federal authorities, who took over the case, eventually said Luna had taken his own life and seemed to drop the case — even after the Lancaster County coroner ruled the case a homicide.

The position of the county prosecutor’s office is that Luna’s death is a homicide, but seemingly little has been done.

On Friday, 16 years after Luna’s death and months after denying it held records in the case, county officials found the coroner’s records. They were in archives housed in the basement of the government building on North Queen Street.

The discovery immediately prompted a clash over access to records deemed public by a county judge last August.

Newly elected District Attorney Heather Adams quickly moved to ask the courts to seal the records, arguing on Tuesday that their release could hinder an ongoing investigation. LNP, in an emergency filing on Wednesday, urged the court to keep the records public. Before LNP had filed its response to the prosecution's motion, President Judge David Ashworth ordered the case sealed.



However, allowing the records to remain public, as they are defined in the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law, could reveal the first new details in more than a decade in a case that perplexed investigators and drew national attention.

“The District Attorney’s motion to seal Mr. Luna’s coroner records unreasonably interferes with LNP’s right to obtain coroner records as confirmed in Judge Brown’s order,” LNP said in its filing.

In its filing, the district attorney’s office said public access could hinder the investigation.

“... the investigation would be fundamentally impaired in that suspects in the investigation and, ultimately, the perpetrator would be alerted to the details known by the investigative team through the autopsy report,” the office said in its filing.