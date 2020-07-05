Dear readers,

We have exciting news. After more than a year of planning, testing and work, LNP will begin printing its newspaper on a state-of-the-art press in Lancaster County this week.

The production of a section of Wednesday’s newspaper on our new press, in the Greenfield Corporate Center in East Lampeter Township, will mark the first step in resuming our print operations here for the first time since 2015.

By month’s end, LNP will print its entire newspaper on our new press.

"The completion of this significant press facility marks a milestone in Steinman Communications' commitment to local journalism in Lancaster County at a time where many local communities are losing their newspaper," said Caroline Muraro, the president of LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP.

"I am very proud of our team and organization for their hard work and dedication in bringing this new printing production facility to its final completion."

You'll see a few small changes. The most noticeable will be the shift to wider newsprint with the move to our new press. You’ll first notice the larger paper beginning with the Food section on Wednesday and Home & Garden on Thursday, both of which will be printed at the Greenfield press.

The A section and Sports section, which will still be printed by a third party near Mechanicsburg until late July, will be slightly smaller. The size discrepancy will be temporary. The newspaper will be a uniform width when LNP completes the transition of the remaining two sections to its Lancaster County press.

In other changes, the Living and Money sections will be combined into a new section on Sundays beginning July 12 and the comics will be printed in color only on Sundays beginning July 28.

The new press is already printing LNP Media Group’s weekly newspapers: Lancaster Farming, Ephrata Review, The Elizabethtown Advocate and The Lititz Record.

LNP hasn’t been printed in Lancaster County since May 2015, when the company shifted production to a regional printer, Advance Local, in Mechanicsburg.

Tom Murse

Executive editor

