Lancaster city has settled eight lawsuits totaling $326,000 over claims of police wrongdoing since LNP last reported on the issue in October 2015.

Five of the cases involved claims that police used excessive force. In four cases, plaintiffs contended they were victims of wrongful arrest or due process violations.

Settlements, obtained through the state’s public records law, ranged from $10,000 to $100,000. LNP|LancasterOnline requested the documents as part of its ongoing review of expenditure of government resources. Agreements resolving the lawsuits are not part of the public docket and had to be requested through the Right to Know Law.

The settlements aren’t an admission of wrongdoing by the city, Patrick Hopkins, the city’s business administrator, said recently.

The decision to settle is often made by the city’s insurance carrier and is generally based on weighing litigation costs, he said.

The city pays a $25,000 deductible per claim – even if the settlement is for less money. That’s because the deductible also covers legal fees, which Hopkins said can vary $15,000 is not uncommon.

The city’s law enforcement liability policy premium is $238,857 this year. Last year's premium was $234,282.

Hopkins said the number of suits is very small considering police have more than 60,000 calls and contacts with the public each year.

Following are settlement summaries (When no article link follows the case summation, that means LNP did not know of or write about the suit until learning of the settlement.):

Damin Burnside. $100,000. Settled Jan. 29, 2020

Burnside claimed officers Timothy Sinnott and Jacob Bingham told him to get out of his car, claiming to smell marijuana, after he left a gas station on Columbia Avenue on Feb. 25, 2018. Sinnott grabbed Burnside, put him in a full-Nelson-hold and threw him to the concrete between gas pumps. Burnside’s shoulder “popped” and various tendons tore, according to the suit. Burnside was charged with marijuana possession, but the charge was dropped in September 2018. No marijuana was found in his car, the suit said.

Cindy Dietz, $50,000. Settled July 12, 2019

Dietz claimed that Officer Daniel Hunsicker kicked her in the right knee, knocking her to the ground, on Nov. 12, 2015, during an encounter with her sister at Manor Shopping Center. As a result, she said in her suit, her knee was broken she had a torn meniscus and torn ligaments among other injuries. She also claimed unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution. She was charged with disorderly conduct; however, she was found not guilty.

Carlo Easton, $50,000. Settled Jan. 20, 2019

Easton claimed officer Todd Grager tackled him, then Grager and officer Ben Rothermel handcuffed him and slammed him against a wall on April 1, 2017. The incident happened when he had tried to pick up his nephews, of whom he had custody. No charges were filed.

Damien Ruiz, $40,000. Settled Oct. 1, 2015

Ruiz claimed he was wrongfully imprisoned for about 27 months as a result of an Oct. 11, 2011, vehicle stop in which he was a passenger. During a search, police found a gun’s magazine in his pocket. Ruiz was convicted of weapons violations and sentenced to 6 to 15 years in prison. On appeal, the state Superior Court determined police did not have proper cause to arrest him and the trial court should have suppressed the gun’s magazine as evidence. On Jan. 13, 2014, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office dropped charges. Ruiz spent about 27 months in prison.

Ronald Brian Gray, $30,000. Settled May 1, 2019

Gray claimed Sinnott slammed his head to the ground three times and that Bingham then stood on his legs while Sinnott handcuffed him and the officers dragged him to their cruiser during an arrest for marijuana possession outside his South Mary Street home on March 22, 2018. Gray suffered a hairline fracture in one of his knee replacements, neck and back contusions and has a scar on his head, the suit said. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor marijuana possession in May 2018.

Sterling Staton, $25,000. Settled April 5, 2018

Staton, a Philadelphia police officer, claimed his rights were violated while he was at a family event at Long’s Park on May 29, 2016. Police arrived for a call of a fight that didn’t involve Staton. However, he was cited for disorderly conduct and accused of starting a fight, initially refusing to give identification, being mildly intoxicated and having a gun, among other offenses. He was disciplined at work over the matter and his conviction on disorderly conduct was overturned in March 2017.

Trina Howze, $21,000. Settled March 7, 2016

Howze claimed in her lawsuit that she and a friend were walking to her vehicle after midnight Nov. 2, 2013, and were waiting for the light at Chestnut and Queen streets when police “began to argue with a group of African Americans.”

After several minutes of arguing, according to the lawsuit, an officer identified as “John Doe No. 1,” pepper sprayed Howze's face without reason and told her to shut up and move along.

Kenneth Gross, $10,000. Settled Jan. 7, 2020

Gross claimed police stopped him Oct. 14, 2017, for driving without a license and running a stop sign and told him to surrender his keys. Gross objected, saying his wife was at home with their nine children and wouldn’t be able get his keys. After another officer arrived, police told Gross he was under arrest and they shocked him with a stun gun when he asked why. Later, at the city police station, he was told he would be strip searched. When he objected, he was wrestled to the ground and shocked with a stun gun by two unidentified officers.