“Trench stew” was on the menu Thursday for more than 400 Solanco High School students. While sitting in the actual trenches they had built that morning, they enjoyed their World War I-era lunch, wrote letters home from the perspective of a soldier and built periscopes that allowed them to safely peer over stacks of sandbags.

The cross-curricular exercise, which included English, math, engineering and family and consumer science, was meant to replicate some of the experiences of a World War I soldier.

The event, involving all sophomore and junior classes at Solanco High School, took a year for social studies teacher Steve McTaggart and his colleagues to organize. He wanted students learning about World War I in their western civilization and American history classes to have a lasting impression of the war.

“There’s such a difference between looking at a picture of a trench and actually building one yourself,” McTaggart said. “This’ll stick in their head a lot longer than a video would.”

Juniors learning American history dug one trench for the American ‘side’ while sophomores, learning western civilization, dug another for the European ‘side.’ With an 8 a.m. start, they were given until 2 p.m. to dig no more than 3.5 feet. Going deeper would have required a permit, McTaggart said.

“One of the big lessons that teachers are trying to teach us is that there wasn’t always a bunch of shooting and fight scenes like you see in the movies,” said junior Nolan Lewis. “There’s a lot of hard work that they had to put into getting prepared and digging themselves in to get ready.”

Living in the trenches

Though this is the first time Solanco High School has done what McTaggart dubs “trench day,” this wasn’t McTaggart’s first time transporting students back to the early 1900s. At his first teaching job nearly 20 years ago, McTaggart came up with the idea to give students a more hands-on learning experience.

“Living in the trenches is such a big experience of the story of that war,” he said, adding that he simply wondered if students could build a World War I-style trench.

Junior Alanna Brown said “trench day” was something she and her classmates were excited to participate in.

“It gives us more of a hands-on experience rather than just reading it in a book and not being excited about it,” Brown said.

In addition to the historic elements of the event, “trench day” was cross-curricular – and only works, McTaggart said “when you have all the teachers buy in.”

Family and consumer science teacher Christine Sawicki worked with students to make an authentic World War I stew. And, while students took a break from digging, they learned the science of making a periscope used to see out of the trenches.

Once the trench was complete, students sat down in the freshly dug holes to write a letter home to their family. The letter will later be graded by Solanco English teachers.

Principal Scott Long was on board with the project the moment McTaggart introduced it to him.

“It seemed like a great opportunity to have an authentic learning experience for our kids,” Long said. “They’re learning a lot today. I feel very strongly that they will never forget this.”

Not only did it provide an authentic learning experience, but “trench day” came at essentially no cost to the district, Long said.

Shovels to dig the trenches came from parents. Ingredients for the stew came by donation from the school’s family and consumer science department.

And, Solanco School District’s U.S Army recruiters organized a donation of 500 Meal, Ready-to-Eat packages and 400 sandbags.

Solanco Army Recruiter Sgt. Lucas Ortiz said a few students at the event expressed interest in the Army or National Guard.

Though Ortiz and the U.S. Army provided a glimpse into modern war, World War I reenactors spoke with the students and showed them World War I gear.

Through teamwork and a bit of grit, the students came away with more than just a better knowledge of World War I.

Junior Julianna Billings said she and her classmates gained a better appreciation for what soldiers had done during World War I by digging trenches.

While they had the luxury of participating in the activity for fun in their schoolyard, Billings said the lesson brought home the point that soldiers “had to work very quickly and diligently.”

“It makes us appreciate how we live now,” Brown added.