At Friday’s celebration of Lucian Li's life, the theme was “Live for Lucian.”

And person after person — friends, former classmates, his teammates, his high school social studies teacher — said they would do so as they paid tribute to the 19-year-old Manheim Township man who died July 18 of injuries from a car crash.

They would live for him.

They would carry his light inside them — prophetically, the name his parents chose for him means light.

They would live like him: Kind. Funny. Loving. Generous in time for others.

Hundreds of people attended the nearly two-hour celebration, filling Manheim Township High School’s auditorium roughly three-quarters full in honor of the 2022 graduate who had completed his freshman year at Kenyon College this spring. Nearly all of Kenyon’s lacrosse teammates were in attendance as well.

Lucian's Kenyon lacrosse team and coaches followed Lucian's casket out of the auditorium to show "they still have Lucian's back."

A photographic montage played as people took seats: Family gatherings. Birthdays. Li playing lacrosse.

The late rapper Juice Wrld’s “I’ll Be Fine,” with its refrain, “I'm’a be fine, I'm’a be fine, I'm’a be fine,” and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” played in the background.

Sister KD Duong, a Buddhist nun, led the attendees in a meditation.

“When I received the news, I didn't ask why? How could this happen? … The reality is everyone is suffering, so what I did was, I transfer my sadness, my anger, how could this be? into compassion…. I send out tenderness” to Li’s family, Duong said.

Duong told attendees not to think that they have lost Li, but rather, if everyone were to “open our hearts wider and receive him” in times spent together, in conversations, laughter, playing sports and affection “... we are his continuation.”

His youth lacrosse coach, Aldo Romano, said Li’s “superpower was kindness.”

A screen showed short clips from former teammates.

“Anytime I was in a bad mood, I know I could count on ‘Luc’ to cheer me up. I mean, whether it was a smile or just being around him, his positive energy just brought a smile to my face every time. Very rarely do you need someone whose smile can change your day just like that,” one young man said in the video. “And for me, living for Lucian is carrying on that legacy.”

Another recalled Li as “just such an entertaining and funny person. And I think that's because he didn't care what other people thought of him. All he wanted to do was be his true self, his true silly self, and make others laugh and make others' days better.”

Macy Mosner, who described herself as Li’s “special friend,” urged attendees to remind others how much they matter to each other.

“I promise to live for Lucian each and every day for the rest of my life,” Mosner said.

Lance Wagner, who was Li’s social studies teacher, shared two vignettes that illustrated Li’s humor — intentional or not.

In one class exercise, Wagner said he wanted students to share a secret about themselves.

“Lucian blurts out, ‘I’m half Asian,” Wagner said, as attendees burst out in laughter. “To which all I could reply was, ‘Thank you Mr. Li.’”

Another day, Wagner complimented Li on his shoes and asked what brand they were.

Clunks, Li replied, telling Wagner he should get a pair.

Two girls in class began laughing, so Wagner asked them what was so funny.

They told Wagner that the shoes were actually made by Clarks. Li, hearing that, contorted himself to look at the sole of his shoes before telling Wagner, “yeah, they might be Clarks.”

Wagner was wearing a park of Clarks with “21” — Li’s high school lacrosse number — written on them at Friday’s celebration.

Li also had a well-known fondness for food, including ice cream. As an appreciation for those who attended, his parents rented two ice cream trucks to provide ice cream, as Lucian would have wanted.

