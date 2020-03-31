In the shadow of towering hay bales, an auctioneer rattled off numbers as he tended to the bids of eager buyers crowded closely Monday morning in a parking lot outside the livestock buildings at New Holland Sales Stables.

By that point, COVID-19 had been spreading in central Pennsylvania for weeks and only days earlier two Lancaster County deaths had been attributed to the contagious respiratory virus.

All the time, medical professionals have urged social distancing, asking people to remain 6 feet apart to stop the coronavirus’ spread.

In the eastern Lancaster County parking lot, hay buyers, many of them Plain sect farmers, stood within inches of each other.

“They probably could be doing a better job,” said Ryan Kolb, the operation’s business manager.

'Livestock markets are considered essential'

To Kolb, there was no question that New Holland Sales Stables could and should remain open despite state Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent orders, which closed nonessential businesses and instructed county residents to stay indoors in an effort to curb the illness.

“Livestock markets are considered essential businesses for providing a safe and abundant food supply,” according to officials at the state Department of Agriculture, who also offered a list of safety guidelines.

At New Holland Sales Stables, food sales were limited and employees carried disinfectant wipes, which they used to clean the handles of doors posted with messages like: “Buyers only. No spectators. No children.” Another sign warned that no more than two visitors at a time could be in the business’ office, though at one point six people were inside.

At Monday’s cattle auction, a crowd looked on as animals were one-by-one offered for sale. Some in the crowd wore medical masks while others used bare hands to handle sandwiches and to reach into chip bags. One man snacked on sunflower seeds, spitting shells onto the floor.

'We have to worry a little bit'

With a mask at the ready, Smajl Avdulahaj of Leola stood behind a parking lot egg and produce stand, the lone seller in an area usually packed with vendors, he said.

Despite fearing the virus, Avdulahaj said his livelihood depends on selling farm goods.

“We have to worry a little bit, everyone in the world,” he said. “It’s a little bit scary.”

The auction rooms weren’t as crowded as they normally are, Kolb said. About 70 people were spectating a horse sale.

“This is probably about a quarter of the people we normally get,” he said, explaining that’s especially unusual due to the upcoming Easter and Ramadan holidays. “This should be a very busy time of the year.”

Putting the downturn into perspective, Kolb said a typical auction day would see 5,000 sheep and goats sold. On Monday, there were only 2,000 sales.

Kolb guessed the decline in buyership could be linked to restaurant and catering sales, which have declined drastically along with virus-related closures.

'Scared to buy'

Still, nearby parking lots were pretty well filled with buyers’ vehicles, displaying local plates, as well as some from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.

That was troubling to at least one local, who drew attention to New York City’s high infection numbers, calling it a “hotbed of the coronavirus.”

Parked just outside of the cattle building, Yusif Jawad of Queens, New York, spoke through an open van window, explaining he visits the market regularly to purchase beef and lamb, which he resells both retail and wholesale.

On Monday, he bought animals at much lower costs than normal, he said.

“I think people are scared to buy,” he said, adding that many buyers are afraid they won’t be able to turn a profit as the virus-affected economy declines.

But Jawad said he made sure to get to New Holland on Monday, fearing that travel restrictions could further tighten in the weeks to come.

“We don’t know when they will shut down everything,” he said. “We might not be able to come back.”

Similarly, Tim Carnes of Hornell, New York, visited New Holland with hopes of buying trail horses to resell, he said.

Carnes said he saw horses selling well below their worth.

However, he left empty handed, remarking on the low turnout among sellers, who offered only limited stock.

“It’s got everybody scared,” Carnes said, also concerned about the virus.