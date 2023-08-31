More than 100 people voiced their support for Sickman’s Mill on Wednesday night, as owner and Conestoga Township supervisor candidate Joe Devoy pleaded his case to continue operating the tubing business in the township.

Devoy and his wife, Dana Paparo, came before the Conestoga zoning hearing board Wednesday at the township fire hall on Main Street to request a special exemption for river-related recreational use. This would allow the business to continue operating as it has in the past, with a bar and live music in addition to tubing.

Devoy’s permit fight likely will play a key role in a contentious race for Conestoga supervisor this fall.

The meeting was moved from the township municipal building to accommodate the crowd, which consisted largely of mill patrons and employees. The crowd spilled out the sides of the building.

The mill came under fire in the spring when township officials became aware the business does not have all of the right permits. Live music and an indoor bar have been temporarily halted while Devoy navigates the permit process, though an outdoor bar has continued along with tubing.

The business has had a rocky reputation in Conestoga since it reopened in 2021 under Devoy. Residents who live near the mill have complained about noise from guests and live music polluting their properties. In recent months, people also have shared concerns about drug and alcohol use at the mill and customers trespassing on nearby property.

The board did not make a decision Wednesday night, instead voting to continue discussion at its next meeting Sept. 27. By that time, tubing season will have ended, as Tuesday is the last day to tube. The mill will stay open as an event space through October.

Devoy on Wednesday described the mill as a positive, family-friendly business with a keen eye for patron safety. Devoy said he and Paparo have built onto the mill’s legacy since it opened in the 1700s.

“(The previous owner) made me make a promise that I’m gonna make sure the mill is left in better condition when I leave it than when I got there, and I’ve taken that very seriously since we’ve taken on the property,” he said.

Devoy said he believed the business was legally compliant due to past permits granted to the property.

Devoy’s attorney, Shelia O’Rourke of Gibbel Kraybill & Hess, encouraged people in support of the mill to raise their hands, which most of the room did. Then the crowd gave a standing ovation with cheers in support of the mill.

Mill concerns

A smaller group of about 10 people who live close to the mill or along Pequea Creek, where tubers ride, also came out to share their side. They did not have a chance to plead their case yet, though many asked Devoy questions related to their concerns about noise, trespassing and substance use.

Jeremy Eshleman, a candidate for Conestoga supervisor, referenced prior township discussions about unregulated drug and alcohol use at the mill, which other residents discussed as well. Devoy said employees keep drinking under control and drug concerns have not been verified.

Eshleman brought drug and alcohol concerns to the township supervisors in March, citing an anonymous complaint registered to the state Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement for loud noise, drug use and “sales to visibly intoxicated patrons.” At the March meeting, Eshleman questioned whether the mill was legally permitted to operate.

PAST COVERAGE

Devoy last month filed to run for a six-year seat on the township board of supervisors against Eshleman, who was previously unopposed. Devoy said Eshleman’s public complaints about the mill drove him to seek office and described his opponent as “anti-business,” which Eshleman denied.

Residents who have concerns about the mill acknowledged the outpouring of support but said the business has negative impacts on the community immediately surrounding the entertainment venue.

“Their home isn’t nearby,” resident Maureen Fisco said, referring to the vocal crowd.

Residents on both sides of the issue will have a chance to speak at the next zoning meeting Sept. 27. Officials anticipate the meeting will be held in the fire hall again, though the exact location has yet to be determined.