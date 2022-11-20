Live, work and play: Long known as corporate park, Greenfield faces a test of its concept

Mary Emelio measures the evolution of Greenfield in East Lampeter Township in convenience.

It takes Emelio just six minutes to go home from work at lunch to walk her chihuahua, Layla. In just minutes she can enjoy a walk on a trail, shopping and restaurants in the community where she lives and works.

Known as a corporate park for almost 50 years, Greenfield has evolved.

Mary Emelio Mary Emelio checks on her dog Layla inside her home at Villages at Greenfield Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

“It’s so convenient to everything. It’s amazing the events they put on,” said Emelio, the 64-year-old lead guitarist for the band Fierce, a female cover band that practices at her 1,200-square-foot mobile home on Fallon Drive in Greenfield.

Greenfield’s about to need a lot more Mary Emelios.

With the development of 115 acres at Willow and Greenfield roads including 600 new apartments in the next two years, Greenfield faces a test of its relatively new community concept, a lifestyle catering to today's needs.

Central to the vision of High Associates - owner and developer of Greenfield - are its “brand pillars,” amenities around health and wellness, socialization, education and environment.

Each played a role in attracting Emelio.

Emelio moved to Greenfield from Washington Boro in September 2020 because it was close to her job as a quality assurance document coordinator for TreeHouse Foods, which has a warehouse there. And its headquarters is a few blocks outside of the Greenfield boundary.

In addition to convenience, Emelio found a community. Greenfield holds about 150 events/programs each year. This year about 6,500 residents and workers are expected to attend the events.

“I love the winter wonderland and the carriage rides,” Emelio said.

Krista Merkel, corporate marketing manager for High Co., said Greenfield has had light displays for the holidays for years but this year the company has added more for a walk or drive-through experience. There will be an 18-foot ornament that people can walk through and take photos in with their families.

For at least two decades, the nearly 600-acre section of East Lampeter Township has been evolving from a corporate center, the first of its kind locally, begun in the 1970s to a mixed use community with emphasis on “community.”

Greenfield is roughly located between Willow Road to the north and Hempstead Road to the south and Pitney Road to the west with Greenfield Road as the major road passing through to Route 30. It has its own business park zoning district.

In 2020, developer High dropped “corporate center” from its title, just before embarking on the development of 115 acres in the north. It introduced a new logo with the tagline “Better Living. Better Business. Better Community.” It wasn’t slick marketing but a commitment to residents and the community with a shared sense of growth, sustainability and stewardship, township and company officials say.

Along with the High-led Walnut Street connector project, the development is poised to become a transformative force in the region. High is already one of the biggest providers of multifamily rental housing in Lancaster County.

Greenfield North This is a rendering of High Associates' planned apartment and townhouse complex at Willow and Greenfield Roads in East Lampeter Township.

Greenfield North development set

The connector project is likely to open up close to when Greenfield North residents move in.

The development of the Greenfield North tract over the next two years is estimated to eventually bring 2,676 direct and indirect jobs and 628 more apartment and townhouse units.

East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors Chair John Blowers said Greenfield North is the largest residential development the township has ever approved, calling it a “significant opportunity” that will come with “significant change.”

High also has plans - and necessary approvals - to build two industrial buildings, one 229,000 square feet and the other 210,000 square feet, in Greenfield North. The tenants of the buildings have not been determined.

High says the $150 million mixed-use development will be transformational for the township and beyond, targeting the county’s needs for housing and industrial space. It estimated Greenfield North would generate $162 million in new annual wages and benefits, and $5.95 million in total state and local tax revenues.

Greenfield North This is a rendering of an apartment building planned by High Associates at Willow and Greenfield Roads in East Lampeter Township.

“A large, transformational economic development project such as this will have an enormous impact on the local economy as well as that of the Commonwealth as a whole,” High Properties told the state in its recent application for a $15 million redevelopment grant seeking funds for site development. High did not get the grant in the most recent round of funding but the Governor’s Budget Office said more awards are being considered. There is currently no timeline or number of awards to be announced in the future.

Timeline of Greenfield's evolution 1960s: Brothers Dale and Cal High begin building and leasing properties on a landlocked parcel south of Route 30. They invest in expanding the enterprise with the acquisition of two farms on the north side of the highway. 1963: The Highs establish High Realty Co. 1975: High Properties builds new industrial buildings that form the core of an industrial park. Areas are designated for green space to preserve natural beauty. 1978: Eastwood Village manufactured homes community becomes the first residential component. It will eventually be rebranded Villages at Greenfield. 1980: High Associates, commercial and industrial realtors, is formed. Walking trails are added to Greenfield Corporate Center. 1988: Hampton Inn in Greenfield is added and marks High’s foray into the hospitality business. The company establishes High Hotels and its headquarters at its Greenfield Corporate Center, 1990s: Charter House office building and the Shoppes at Greenfield retail center open. 2010: High seeks a new “campus mixed-use” zoning designation that would open the 566-acre campus to more residential growth. 2016: The Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences opens its consolidated campus in Greenfield Corporate Center with extensive renovations designed by Greenfield Architects and completed by High Construction. 2017: Reserve at Greenfield, an 82-unit luxury apartment building, opens. December 2019: The state and the High companies announce plans to build a $15.3 million road on part of the “goat path” as a quicker, calmer alternative to heavily congested Greenfield Road at Route 30. January 2020: Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology announces plans to build a 86,000-square-foot transportation center off a new road, Ben Franklin Boulevard, that runs through the northern section of Greenfield Corporate Center. The boulevard is planned to connect Willow Road with a proposed extension of Walnut Street. June 2020: High Real Estate Group announces that it has dropped “corporate center” from the property’s name, saying the 55-year-old development has become much more than a business park. 2021: Greenfield launches community initiatives creating a “comprehensive experience” for tenants, residents and students. September 2021: East Lampeter Township supervisors conditionally approve a 615-unit apartment complex called Greenfield North. August 2022: Supervisors vote 4-0 to grant final approval to High Real Estate Group for a 628-unit Greenfield North apartment development on Greenfield Road. It is the largest residential development ever approved in the township. July 2022: High Real Estate is joined by government officials in a groundbreaking for the long-awaited Walnut Street connector (also known as the goat path) between Greenfield and Route 30. The new road is estimated to cost $22 million.

High told the state it is moving forward aggressively with construction expected to begin in the spring of 2023. The industrial buildings will take about 14 months to build and the four-building apartment complex is expected to be completed in two years. The buildings are five stories with a variety of apartment sizes.

Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said the township expects High will record its plans in the near future and will soon obtain permits to begin building.

Hutchison said Greenfield has kept its identity while integrating into the community. He pointed to the Walnut Street connector as an example of how High has led the way to address needs in the community.

The nearly $22 million project will use a section of the “goat path” along Walnut Street (Route 23) to connect Route 30 to Greenfield. It is a collaboration between the state and High to connect Greenfield to Route 30. Once the entire project is completed in November 2023, it would be the first motorized use of the goat path since plans for a Route 23 bypass connecting New Holland to Lancaster were abandoned in the late 1970s.

The goat path is the colloquial name for a 5-mile section of an abandoned 11-mile bypass. PennDOT spent $9 million to acquire rights of way, do grading, and put down roadbed before running out of money for the project in 1977. Grass seed was planted on the goat path before PennDOT leased some of the goat path to local farmers who let their animals, including goats, graze there.

Anthony Seitz, the vice president of development at High Associates, said at the groundbreaking this summer that the new, two-lane road should alleviate traffic congestion on Greenfield, one of the busiest roads in the area.

Greenfield Road at Route 30 is one of the county’s worst traffic bottlenecks. At rush hour, dozens of cars idle at traffic lights and on ramps onto the bypass.The new road is expected to carry 500 to 600 vehicles per hour at peak times, according to a 2019 LNP | LancasterOnline report.

The plan also calls for construction of a 1.2-mile paved section of the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway, east of the relief road, for pedestrians and bicyclists, consistent with the Lancaster Active Transportation Plan. High is funding the design work for the trail.

“When we look at designing new multifamily (housing) we look at the whole resident experience,” said Brad Mowbray, senior vice president of acquisitions, High Associates. The dwellers of the new market-rate apartments will have access to a pool and a fitness center and dog park as well as connection to miles of trails that go through Greenfield, he added.

Greenfield is in the process of adding two additional miles of walking trails, for a total of six miles.

Already hosting thousands

“The beauty and great fortune of East Lampeter Township and Lancaster County is that we have a major developer that has been working hand-in-hand with the community to cast a vision,” Blowers said.

In Greenfield there are about 225 businesses with approximately 4,000 employees, including Susquehanna Printing, a wholly owned subsidiary of LNP Media Group, and the site where LNP’s daily edition is printed. Four colleges have a presence there with about 2,000 students. Two colleges are based in Greenfield: PA College of Health Sciences, at 850 Greenfield Road, and Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), at 1846 Charter Lane.

Two have satellite campuses: Penn College - Lancaster Center and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, which leased space for its welding, civil engineering and masonry programs and built a transportation center on Ben Franklin Boulevard to house its automotive programs.

About 2,000 people live in Greenfield and there are about 200 hotel guests daily, according to High Associates. The Hampton Inn by Hilton at 545 Greenfield Road has 129 rooms, and Courtyard by Marriott at 1931 Hospitality Drive has 129 rooms.

High tries to provide ways for them all to connect with one another through activities that range from the annual Camp Out to Morning Joe, a meet-up over free coffee and scones at the Dale S. High Leadership Center, which is located in Greenfield.

Liz Ong Ante, who works at insurance administrator Morgan White Group in Greenfield, said it was through events in the development that she’s found connections to people after the pandemic. Waving to a familiar person along the trails in Greenfield and eventually striking up conversations is a comfort for Ante, who said she has a small circle of friends since moving to Lancaster before the pandemic.

“Being able to connect is something very important and needed,” Ante said. She said the opportunities to connect with others at Greenfield are a nice way to get back into socializing after isolation from the pandemic.

She’s learned about Lancaster County at Greenfield events in a way she hasn’t since moving here a decade ago.

“I think this is the first time I ever experienced a business corporate center that does these types of events,” Ante said after attending the annual Camp Out. She’s attended the Camp Out twice and this year she brought her wife and 6-year-old son. They saw families with children they had met before at other events and progressed to exchanging phone numbers for play dates.

Ante said she’s getting involved with ExtraGive for the first time, because of connections she’s made in Greenfield. ExtraGive is Lancaster County Community Foundation’s annual 24-hour marathon of online giving. It has raised $81.5 million since its inaugural event in 2012.

“I learned this term ‘snow bird’’” said Ante, 38. She said she met a couple who described themselves as snow birds, which are people who spend the winter outside of Lancaster in warmer climates.

“When you are new here a lot of times people just assume you know.”