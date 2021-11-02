A tractor trailer overturned in Mount Joy Township on Tuesday morning, leaving its driver trapped inside after live wires fell on the vehicle, according to Northwest Regional police.

The tractor trailer left the road, struck a utility pole and then rolled over onto its roof in the 2100 block of Mount Gretna Road (Route 241), northeast of Elizabethtown, at 11:01 a.m., police said in a news release. The truck, transporting corn for a farm in Lebanon County, spilled its contents off the side of the road.

Officers were checking on the truck’s 53-year-old driver, of Ewing, Illinois, when active power lines and transformers erupted in a loud explosion on the road next to the vehicle.

The driver was extricated from the truck after the power lines were de-energized, being transported to a hospital in Hershey with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the explosion.

Investigators believe the tractor trailer’s tires left the side of the road and the driver was unable to maintain control, causing the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.