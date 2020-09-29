Vice President Mike Pence is in Lancaster County, as President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, debate for the first time.

Pence will be in Lititz for a Make America Great Again! event and presidential watch party at Meadow Spring Farm, 340A Meadow Valley Road, Lititz. Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. and close at 6:30. The event starts at 6:50 p.m..

Posted 5:33 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade arrived to Meadow Spring Farm in Ephrata Township — which has a Lititz mailing address — at 5:15 p.m.

The crowd of more than 250 presidential debate watch party attendees are seated in an old alfalfa field under a large open-air tent.

The event features two food trucks: One is Farm Show Milkshakes, offering the state’s well-known milkshakes usually sold at the now-virtual Farm Show, and the other is Tri-County Barbecue Catering of Lancaster.

Many people in the crowd are donning Trump merchandise, with a few people wearing traditional Amish or Mennonite apparel. A handful of people are wearing masks, and no one is social distanced.

A Trump banner hangs in a field behind the event from farm equipment. A makeshift photo booth is also available outside the event’s main area in a barn, featuring hay bales, a tractor and a Trump/Pence sign.

Pence traveled the winding, rural and suburban roads of Lititz to Meadow Spring Farm.

Along the approximately seven mile trip from Lancaster Airport, a number of other groups gathered along the road in front of their homes, grabbing their Trump 2020 yard signs and waving to Pence’s motorcade.

Additionally, an Amish family of a man and two young boys in straw hats waved to the motorcade from the driveway of their farm.

Pence is scheduled to speak to the crowd prior to the first presidential debate Tuesday night, beginning at 6:50 p.m.

Posted 5:29 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Posted 5:09 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence touched down on Air Force 2 at Lancaster Airport at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday to attend a presidential debate watch party at Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz.

Pence was joined by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R., PA-11) on Air Force 2.

State Rep. David Zimmerman (R., Lancaster) was greeted by Pence on the Tarmac.

Meadow Spring Farm is a multigenerational family-owned dairy farm, with 400 cows on 650 acres.

He arrived wearing a dark suit, white shirt and blue tie.

Karen Pence also accompanied the vice president, wearing a beige suit.

It’s 72 degrees, with cloudy skies and strong winds. The arrival just missed some incoming rain, which will likely follow Pence to the event. The watch party is enclosed in a tent, and is approximately 15 minutes away from the airport.

On the drive to the farm, Pence was greeted by approximately 30 supporters along Airport Road, holding Trump 2020 signs and chanting “Four more years.”

Mike Pence lands at Lancaster Airport