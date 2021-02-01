SnowFeature006.jpg

People walk at Buchanan Park during the winter storm in Lancaster Sunday Jan. 31, 2021.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

Though much of Lancaster County saw 3.5 to 4.5 inches of snow on Sunday, Monday is forecast to bring even more snow to the area.

Lancaster County could see an additional 4 to 8 inches of snow today, AccuWeather predicts

It's forecast to snow all day, starting at 7 a.m. and potentially ending around 10 p.m. tonight, according to AccuWeather's morning forecast.

Lancaster County is under a winter storm warning until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Related:

Need help shoveling sidewalks and driveways? Visit our Dig Out Lancaster County Facebook page to enlist some volunteer help.

Live cameras: Road conditions across Lancaster County

School closings and delays

Map: Real-time traffic flow

 

For the latest news and weather updates, follow along using our Twitter widget below. 

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags