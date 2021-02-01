Though much of Lancaster County saw 3.5 to 4.5 inches of snow on Sunday, Monday is forecast to bring even more snow to the area.

Lancaster County could see an additional 4 to 8 inches of snow today, AccuWeather predicts.

It's forecast to snow all day, starting at 7 a.m. and potentially ending around 10 p.m. tonight, according to AccuWeather's morning forecast.

Lancaster County is under a winter storm warning until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Not much happened overnight--as expected, just some intermittent icy mix across soPA counties. Now, we have the "3rd Act" unfolding today--the next 6 to 18 hours is critical, as we'll see where the coastal low winds up...and where it aims moist Easterly flow off the Atlantic. — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) February 1, 2021

Related:

Need help shoveling sidewalks and driveways? Visit our Dig Out Lancaster County Facebook page to enlist some volunteer help.

For the latest news and weather updates, follow along using our Twitter widget below.