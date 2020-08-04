Tropical Storm Isaias will bring heavy rain to Lancaster County Tuesday morning and could cause significant flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Lancaster County and central Pennsylvania until 11 p.m., NWS said. Continuous rain will become heavy for about a four-to-five hour period beginning later Tuesday morning, NWS said in the flash flood watch.

Rainfall amounts up to 5 inches are possible in eastern Lancaster County, NWS said. Millersville University's weather information center director Eric Horst said that the rain may taper down in the afternoon, but forecasted 2.5 to 5 inches of rain.

The next 9 hours is the business here with periods of heavy rain that will quickly taper off mid-afternoon...with some late-day sunshine likely. 2.5 to 5 inches of rain remains my forecast. NWS #FlashFloodWatch in effect here--concern is mainly smaller streams & urban flooding. pic.twitter.com/ugpEQIDmKB — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) August 4, 2020

