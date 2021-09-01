The remnants of Hurricane Ida, which by the time it reached Pennsylvania had weakened to a tropical depression, gave Lancaster County a solid soaking on Wednesday, spawning a tornado watch and dropping several inches of rain in some areas.

The western portion of the county has born the brunt of Ida’s relentless rainfall. Lititz Springs Park, as well as fields and parks in East Hempfield Township, were under water Wednesday afternoon. Flash flooding spurred road closures, snarled traffic and led to more than one water rescue, according to reports on Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the county; a flood warning has been issued for the Conestoga River, and a tornado watch has also been issued for the county.

By early afternoon, the disparity in rainfall was apparent, with areas near Elizabethtown Borough and Manheim Township receiving 2 to 3 inches of rain, while the eastern part of the county saw less than half an inch.

The storm also led to downed poles and power lines, with power outages reported sporadically throughout the day, with nearly 4,000 customers without power on Wednesday evening. You can check PPL's outage map here.

6:07 p.m.

The driver of a Toyota Sienna was unable to drive through a water covered road near Erbs Quarry Road and Woodcrest Avenue in Warwick Township at 3:03 p.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional police said in a news release. First responders were able to rescue the driver, who was uninjured. The vehicle was recovered by a towing company.

Trees and wires blocked the 1200 block of Forest Hill Road in Clay Township around 4:20 p.m., blocking the road, police said.

Water covered at least six roads in Clay Township, 12 roads in Penn Township and four roads in Warwick Township, causing them to be barricaded and closed before 7:15 p.m., police said.

In Lititz, the 300 block of Cardinal Road, 300 block of East New Street, 400 block of East Front Street and 400 block of Woodcrest Avenue were closed due to high water levels on the road.

5:52 p.m.

Nearly 4,000 customers in Lancaster County were without power on Wednesday evening. PPL's outage map showed 3,992 customers with outages. Nearly 2,000 -- 1,867 -- customers near New Holland were without power, with repairs expected by 2 a.m. Thursday. Another 554 near Mountville were unlikely to have power restored until midnight, and several hundred customers in the northern part of the county were also in the dark.

5:27 p.m.

Chiques Creek was rising across from Twin Kiss eatery in Manheim, where general manager Mark Murr and staff had lifted everything off the floors -- and at lest four feet off the ground -- the day before. A pole was down near the Pennsylvania Turnpike, near the Penns Woods motel off Route 72.

4:51 p.m.

A tree branch in the roadway has prompted police to block traffic from entering South West End Avenue between Edgewood Avenue and First Street.

4:43 p.m.

Lititz Springs Park is experiencing some flash flooding.

3:40 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Lancaster County.

Some minor flooding is occurring along Route 72 near Route 30 in Manheim Township. Parts of Route 72 have been shut down as a result.

2:45 p.m.

2:26 p.m.

Flooding is reported in Lititz Springs Park in Lititz

2:11 p.m.

Flooding is reported on Wabank Road off Hershey Avenue in Lancaster city.

A heavy downpour caused flooding on Wabank Road off Hershey Avenue in Lancaster city. The water has receded some but the rain is picking up again. ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/qo0jh9g9pe — Blaine Shahan (@BlaineShahanLNP) September 1, 2021

2:00 p.m.

Lancaster, York and Adams counties are under a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service at 12:40 p.m. and is in effect until 1 p.m. today.

1:45 p.m.

PPL crews repair power lines in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township. Lights have been out on Columbia Avenue at President Avenue and at Abbeyville Road since 11 a.m. The light at Columbia Avenue and West End Avenue, however, is working again.

1:00 p.m.

Western parts of Lancaster County toward Elizabethtown Borough and Manheim Township received 2 to 3 inches of rain as of 1 p.m., according to abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo. The eastern side of Lancaster toward Quarryville Borough saw less rainfall with an accumulation of one inch as of 1 p.m.

12: 15 p.m.

Along with a flash flood watch, a flash flood warning has been issued for several counties in central Pennsylvania including Lancaster, Dauphin, York and Lebanon. A flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

12:08 p.m.

Millersville University announced that it will close at 1 p.m. "due to heavy rain."

11:30 a.m.

Today Pennsylvania is under a rare four out of four level high risk day for flash flooding meaning one to two months of rain could fall in just 24 hours, said Jeff Jumper, State Meteorologist for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency during a meeting from the organization. This is one of only 13 of such severity to be issued since 2010.

11:18 a.m.

More than 450 customers are without power in Lancaster, mostly just west of the city along Lincoln Highway and the surrounding area. PPL said that weather caused the outage and estimates it should be repaired by 4:30 p.m.

Downed power lines were also reported down in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township. Traffic lights are out on Columbia Avenue at West End Avenue, President Avenue and Abbeyville Road.

11:00 a.m.

9:15 a.m.

Governor Tom Wolf tweeted that he signed a proclamation of disaster emergency last night, which allows emergency preparedness teams to provide support during the storm and in its aftermath.

9:00 a.m.

Lancaster city has received nearly an inch of rain so far Wednesday morning. As of 9 a.m., 0.87 inches of rain had accumulated, according to Lancaster City Water Works.

7:45 a.m.

As of 7:45 a.m., no storm or weather-related damages have been reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A section of Route 30 is closed, but not due to flooding. A dump truck rolled over and spilled its load.

6:30 a.m.

Rain is falling in Lancaster County as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through central Pennsylvania. No traffic reports or any other issues are being reported so far.

