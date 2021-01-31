Snow from a nor'easter has begun to fall in Lancaster city.

The winter weather warning was issued for Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon. It began at 3 a.m. Sunday morning and will run until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mayor Danene Sorace has declared a snow emergency starting at 2 p.m. in Lancaster city. Vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes before then.

Snow has begun coming down in Lancaster, although not much has accumulated yet. As much as 8-12 inches of heavy snow is expected to accumulate across portions of central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. Travel could be difficult or impossible.

