Lancaster County Snow
Cars slow down as snow drifts across South Farmersville Road in West Earl Twp. Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Snow has begun to fall in Lancaster County Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service had initially issued a winter weather watch for Sunday morning and into the early afternoon. The watch was subsequently downgraded to a winter weather advisory Saturday evening because the chance of six or more inches falling over a 12 hour period fell below 50%. according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The early morning snow has caused some accidents along I-83 and PA 283, leading to some traffic disruptions. PennDOT has reduced speed limits on PA 283, I-83, and I-81 to 45 miles per hour.

For the latest news on traffic disruptions caused by the inclement weather, check the Twitter list below. 

