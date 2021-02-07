Snow has begun to fall in Lancaster County Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service had initially issued a winter weather watch for Sunday morning and into the early afternoon. The watch was subsequently downgraded to a winter weather advisory Saturday evening because the chance of six or more inches falling over a 12 hour period fell below 50%. according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The early morning snow has caused some accidents along I-83 and PA 283, leading to some traffic disruptions. PennDOT has reduced speed limits on PA 283, I-83, and I-81 to 45 miles per hour.

For the latest news on traffic disruptions caused by the inclement weather, check the Twitter list below.