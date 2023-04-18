The U.S. Supreme Court is set to review a Providence Township man's case against U.S. Postal Service after conflicts surrounding his refusal to work on Sundays led to him leaving his mail-carrier positions in both Quarryville and Holtwood.

Gerald Groff, 45, has lived in Lancaster County for the majority of his life and started working for Quarryville's post office in 2010. After mail carriers started delivering Amazon packages on Sundays in 2015, Groff requested to not work Sundays for religious reasons. He was later transferred to the Holtwood post office in 2017 and resigned from his position in 2019, filing a lawsuit against the Postal Service the same year.

Groff v. DeJoy will have its first hearing today before the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. The case could very well have major implications across the country in regards to religious freedom in the workplace.

Here's how to watch.

Groff's case was rejected twice by a District Court judge; after the Third Circuit Court of Appeals held up the decision by the lower court, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case in January.

You can check out live coverage in D.C. on Twitter below, both from LNP | LancasterOnline reporters as well as other national outlets.