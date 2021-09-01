Lancaster County is poised to get soaked courtesy of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The storm system is expected to dump several inches of rain across central Pennsylvania. A flash flood watch has been issued for the county, and a flood warning has been issued for the Conestoga River.

This story will be updated with information on rainfall, closures, traffic issues and damage as the storm moves through the region. Please send tips to and photos of the storms impact in your area to digital@lnpnews.com. Photos can also be submitted to our online gallery.

Related: