Lancaster County is getting a soaking rain courtesy of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Steady rain is falling in Lancaster city and across the county as the storm system tracks across the region. A flash flood watch has been issued for the county, and a flood warning has been issued for the Conestoga River.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, about 0.87 inches of rain fell so far in Lancaster. Roughly 450 people in Lancaster are also without power as of 11:54 a.m.

This story will be updated with information on rainfall, closures, traffic issues and damage as the storm moves through the region. Please send tips to and photos of the storms impact in your area to digital@lnpnews.com. Photos can also be submitted to our online gallery.

12: 15 p.m.

Along with a flash flood watch, a flash flood warning has been issued for several counties in central Pennsylvania including Lancaster, Dauphin, York and Lebanon. A flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

12:08 p.m.

Millersville University announced that it will close at 1 p.m. "due to heavy rain."

11:30 a.m.

Today Pennsylvania is under a rare four out of four level high risk day for flash flooding meaning one to two months of rain could fall in just 24 hours, said Jeff Jumper, State Meteorologist for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency during a meeting from the organization. This is one of only 13 of such severity to be issued since 2010.

11:18 a.m.

More than 450 customers are without power in Lancaster, mostly just west of the city along Lincoln Highway and the surrounding area. PPL said that weather caused the outage and estimates it should be repaired by 4:30 p.m.

Downed power lines were also reported down in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township. Traffic lights are out on Columbia Avenue at West End Avenue, President Avenue and Abbeyville Road.

Click here for the PPL outage map.

11:00 a.m.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is holding a conference on the weather impacts of Hurricane Ida. Watch it live here.

9:15 a.m.

Governor Tom Wolf tweeted that he signed a proclamation of disaster emergency last night, which allows emergency preparedness teams to provide support during the storm and in its aftermath.

9:00 a.m.

Lancaster city has received nearly an inch of rain so far Wednesday morning. As of 9 a.m., 0.87 inches of rain had accumulated, according to Lancaster City Water Works.

7:45 a.m.

As of 7:45 a.m., no storm or weather-related damages have been reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A section of Route 30 is closed, but not due to flooding. A dump truck rolled over and spilled its load.

6:30 a.m.

Rain is falling in Lancaster County as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through central Pennsylvania. No traffic reports or any other issues are being reported so far.

