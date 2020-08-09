Early morning on Sunday, before the sun came up, small groups of protesters gathered at Art Park, right outside of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, in support of three demonstrators who were arrested during Wednesday night's protest.

The protest started at 5 a.m. and is expected to last into the afternoon.

Police blocked off the first block of West Chestnut Street on Sunday morning to make room for a large crowd of protesters.

We're live on the scene. Follow along below using the Twitter timeline.

