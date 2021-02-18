snow 7

A deer dances across a freshly whitened Lancaster County Central Park.

 Ad Crable

Lancaster County may get upward of 3 to 10 inches of snow today as a cross-country winter storm makes its way across the area.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning that started at 1 a.m. today and will last until 10 a.m. Friday.

Snow is forecast to continue through the day and until tomorrow morning, according to AccuWeather.

Forecasts vary in snowfall prediction as of Friday morning.

- ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara says that the area could see 3 to 7 inches of snow

- AccuWeather predicts 6 to 10 inches of snow 

- Lancaster County meteorologist Eric Horst forecasts 4 to 8 inches of snow

