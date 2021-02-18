Lancaster County may get upward of 3 to 10 inches of snow today as a cross-country winter storm makes its way across the area.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning that started at 1 a.m. today and will last until 10 a.m. Friday.

Snow is forecast to continue through the day and until tomorrow morning, according to AccuWeather.

Snow has arrived right on schedule (5am)...and now we see narrow bands of moderate to heavy snow setting up across southern PA counties. Where these bands migrate (or sit) is key. A few hours of bonus snow is possible around dawn Friday. 4 - 8" likely countywide. Be safe. Enjoy! — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) February 18, 2021

Forecasts vary in snowfall prediction as of Friday morning.

- ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara says that the area could see 3 to 7 inches of snow

- AccuWeather predicts 6 to 10 inches of snow

- Lancaster County meteorologist Eric Horst forecasts 4 to 8 inches of snow

