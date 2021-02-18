Snow Feb 18
A motorist drives along Charlestown Road in Manor Township Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Lancaster County saw 4 to 6 inches of snowfall as of Thursday afternoon as a cross-country winter storm made its way across the area. The county could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet throughout the night.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Lancaster County, a downgrade from the day's earlier winter storm warning. The advisory is slated to end at 10 a.m. Friday.

Snow is forecast to continue through the day and into tomorrow morning, according to AccuWeather. 

