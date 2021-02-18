Lancaster County saw 4 to 6 inches of snowfall as of Thursday afternoon as a cross-country winter storm made its way across the area. The county could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet throughout the night.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Lancaster County, a downgrade from the day's earlier winter storm warning. The advisory is slated to end at 10 a.m. Friday.

Snow is forecast to continue through the day and into tomorrow morning, according to AccuWeather.

The back edge is coming fast! A classic warm advection event that plays out in ~6 hours...and so the worst will soon be behind us. As mentioned earlier, a trailing upper-level system may yield a bit of "bonus" light snow tonight into Friday AM. But we'll see about that... pic.twitter.com/HooH5C4Edn — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) February 18, 2021

Need help shoveling sidewalks and driveways? Visit our Dig Out Lancaster County Facebook page to enlist some volunteer help.

