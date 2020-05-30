Today, hundreds marched and peacefully protested in Lancaster city in response to the murder of George Floyd.

The protest was named, "We've had enough, time to stand," and it began at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Organizers of the planned peaceful protest wrote they call on those who have "had enough of systematic oppression and racism towards black people” to attend the event to show solidarity.

The organizers also emphasized that this would be a peaceful protest, stating, "I just wanted to ensure that there is a common understanding it is a peaceful protest and in all of our power we will try to keep it that way. We all love our city and everyone in it so much which is why we'll be marching AND remaining peaceful."

Watch our live video of the protest below:

LNP reporters will be livetweeting from the protest in Lancaster city. Be sure to check out their latest updates.

Pictures from the protest will be posted here shortly.

