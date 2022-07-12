Hempfield School Board is scheduled to vote on a proposed addition to its athletics policy regarding sex-based distinction.

Hempfield’s proposed policy acknowledges that sex is a “protected class” under Title IX, and states that “Title IX preserved sex-based distinctions for interscholastic athletics, since it was widely recognized that such distinctions were essential for providing competitive opportunities for girls.” Hempfield wrote its policy using the advice of the Independence Law Center, a Harrisburg-based law firm with a history of opposing LGBT rights in favor of religious liberty.

If the policy is approved, it would go into effect immediately.

The board will vote on the policy during Tuesday’s 7 p.m. meeting at the school district’s public board room at 200 Church St. in East Hempfield Township.

